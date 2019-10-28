Rick Broida/CNET

"Honey, I shrunk the soundbar!" is something you'll be tempted to say upon unboxing the BlitzWolf SDB0 Pro, which resembles a traditional TV soundbar, but about half the width. Not only is it kind of cute, it's also surprisingly capable -- especially given the price. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Lynnerphom via Amazon has the BlitzWolf SDB0 Pro soundbar/portable Bluetooth speaker for just $29.99 with promo code CNETSDB0PRO.

You can use the SDB0 Pro in a variety of ways: soundbar for a small TV; external speaker for a PC or tablet; portable Bluetooth speaker. There's even a USB input for plugging in a flash drive, which would make this a great self-contained jukebox, no source device required. (Take note, however, that there's no remote, and therefore no easy way to select tracks.)

I tested the speaker alongside (well, beneath) a 40-inch TV, connecting them via the latter's headphone jack. Audio improvement level: significant. Two front-facing speakers are always going to outperform two down-facing ones. Just don't expect this to fill a living room; it's a small speaker, better-suited to a small space like a den or bedroom.

I also tested it in Bluetooth mode, first pairing it with a tablet for streaming video. Thankfully, the audio synced perfectly in both Hulu and Netflix, though those were the only two apps I tested. Next, I streamed some tunes from Spotify. Although there's not a ton of stereo separation afforded by its two drivers (they're about 10 inches apart), the sound definitely seems bigger and more present than you what you get from a typical Bluetooth-speaker brick. I was also impressed at how loud it could get without introducing any distortion.

There are a few caveats. First, although there's some bass in the audio mix, there's not much. Second, BlitzWolf doesn't provide an AC adapter. If you plan to use this as, say, a full-time TV speaker, you'll need to BYO wall plug. (Assuming you don't have a spare, here's a two-pack for $8.) You should also know that there's no wall-mount option.

Finally, if you plan to use it as a portable speaker, the battery will last you only about four hours.

This is a good time to remind you the SDB0 Pro is just $30. It's not perfect, but for the price it's pretty impressive. Your thoughts?

By the way, if you're looking for something larger, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the 4-speaker Mpow HD Soundbar for $44.99 with promo code GGX42OYE. Regular price: $66.89. It's a more traditional soundbar with remote, optical and HDMI inputs and a power adapter.

