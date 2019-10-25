A late-night muppet-hosted show is coming to Disney Plus, report says

The Hollywood Reporter

The Jim Henson Company is getting a late-night muppet-hosted show on the Disney Plus streaming service, according to a report Friday. The half-hour show, called Earth to Ned, will be hosted by a puppet alien, Ned, and his lieutenant, Cornelius, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The comedy will see pop culture-obsessed Ned interview celebrities, according to the Reporter, and it'll also star an artificial intelligence persona called BETI and an army of CLODs (cloned living objects of destruction).

"Ned will be bringing real-life celebrity guests to his ship from across the known universe and interviewing them, late-night talk show style, in hopes of producing the ultimate talk show," Disney Plus said, according to the Reporter.

Neither Disney Plus nor the Jim Henson Company immediately responded to a request for comment.