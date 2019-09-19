A KitchenAid stand mixer is just $240 for the next few hours

There's a bit of a cult that's formed around KitchenAid stand mixers -- just about one of the most beloved kitchen appliances around. Perfect for bakers, of course, and Sunday doughs for bread and pizza but the many genius attachments turn this machine into a true kitchen workhorse making fresh pasta, shredding cheese, spiralizing vegetables and a whole lot more.
Right now Best Buy has a brand new KitchenAid 500 pro series in black or red going for $240 (today only) one of the lowest prices we've seen it all year -- and that includes Amazon Prime Day.
The KitchenAid Pro 500 Series stand mixer goes far behind baking projects. With the right attachments, you can make fresh pasta, grind meat, make sausage and much more. This is one of the most popular kitchen appliances ever and for good reason. Available in black and red.
