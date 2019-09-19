A KitchenAid stand mixer is just $240 for the next few hours

Best Buy

There's a bit of a cult that's formed around KitchenAid stand mixers -- just about one of the most beloved kitchen appliances around. Perfect for bakers, of course, and Sunday doughs for bread and pizza but the many genius attachments turn this machine into a true kitchen workhorse making fresh pasta, shredding cheese, spiralizing vegetables and a whole lot more.

Right now Best Buy has a brand new KitchenAid 500 pro series in black or red going for $240 (today only) one of the lowest prices we've seen it all year -- and that includes Amazon Prime Day.

