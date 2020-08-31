CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Madden 2021 BTS usher in Hyundai's Ioniq sub-brand Bill & Ted Face the Music PS5, Xbox Series X backwards compatibility Second stimulus check payment schedule Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther star, dies at 43 Elon Musk shows Neuralink

A Japanese company has invented tiny soundproof rooms so you can work from home in peace

The Otegaru blocks around 15 decibels on average.

Listen
- 00:49
otegaru

The soundproof box can help with making calls in private.

 Pia Living
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

With more and more people working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Japanese company has launched the Otegaru for your remote-working needs. Going one step further than Panasonic's new work-from-home cubicle, Pia Living has a soundproof box so you can Zoom in peace, spotted earlier Monday by Sora News.

Priced at 198,000 yen (around $1,800), the Otegaru uses both sound absorption and insulation to repel sound. It's made of corrugated board, with a sound insulation sheet and phenolic resin for sound absorption in the mid- and low-range. It reduces noise by around 15 decibels, according to the company.

The Otagaru arrives in pieces and takes about an hour to build, weighing 50kg and measuring almost 2 meters tall. It also has a ventilation fan, LED light and table, and comes in white or brown. It's only available in Japan for now.

Thrive while working from home

25 face mask styles we love that you can buy or make

See all photos