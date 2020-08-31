A Japanese company has invented tiny soundproof rooms so you can work from home in peace

Pia Living

With more and more people working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Japanese company has launched the Otegaru for your remote-working needs. Going one step further than Panasonic's new work-from-home cubicle, Pia Living has a soundproof box so you can Zoom in peace, spotted earlier Monday by Sora News.

Priced at 198,000 yen (around $1,800), the Otegaru uses both sound absorption and insulation to repel sound. It's made of corrugated board, with a sound insulation sheet and phenolic resin for sound absorption in the mid- and low-range. It reduces noise by around 15 decibels, according to the company.

The Otagaru arrives in pieces and takes about an hour to build, weighing 50kg and measuring almost 2 meters tall. It also has a ventilation fan, LED light and table, and comes in white or brown. It's only available in Japan for now.