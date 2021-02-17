Bag this hybrid air fryer and convection oven for just $90 right now (save $60)

Chefman

If you've been eyeing an air fryer, a hybrid oven like the will give you serious value. Standard air fryers with cooking baskets are fine but you'll have limited capacity, limited functionality and, perhaps most annoyingly, you won't be able to see the progress of your food without opening it. Not so with this hybrid air fryer, convection and toaster oven, which is currently down by $60 to just or .

If you've heard the term "air fryer" but aren't totally sure what the fuss is about, it's a cooking function that utilizes really hot, fast-moving air to give fries, wings, fish, veggies and other food a crispy, fried-like result without the use of oil (sometimes a light coating of oil helps, but you can go without).

The air fries but has several other functions like bake, broil, toast, roast, reheat and warm. If you're anything like me, your big oven -- which uses more energy and takes longer to heat up -- is going to get far fewer reps. For an oven in this category, $90 is a solid deal, with similar models hovering in the $110-$200 range.

