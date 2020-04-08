A human travel adapter could prevent jet lag

Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

Advanced robot maker DARPA says it's developed an acclimation and protection tool designed to reduce jet lag for soldiers deployed overseas. Diarrhea is also being targeted due to the military's limited access to safe water and food while deployed, DARPA said Monday.

The "ADvanced Acclimation and Protection Tool for Environmental Readiness" (ADAPTER) tool can be implanted or ingested, and the system will allow people to enter a new time zone or sleep pattern, and negate five types of bacteria from contaminated food and water.

"ADAPTER will manage a warfighter's circadian rhythm, halving the time to reestablish normal sleep after a disruption," Paul Sheehan, DARPA ADAPTER program manager, said. He added it "enhance the health and mobility of warfighters."

