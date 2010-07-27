A griddle fit for a pro

Sur la Table

On the surface, it may seem that a griddle is a griddle. There aren't a lot of fancy features that are easy to add to your average pan. But as the Scanpan Professional Griddle can show, quality construction and a careful design can make a world of difference between a professional-quality pan and something that you'd find in the typical home kitchen. The Scanpan Professional Griddle starts with 100-percent recycled aluminum. That base has a nonstick coating that's safe with the use of metal utensils and can be used in the oven (up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit). It's even dishwasher-safe, which isn't exactly common for nonstick cookware.

The Scanpan Professional Griddle offers a stay-cool handle, making turning or flipping your next meal much easier. The griddle is perfect for browning, searing and deglazing--due to the nonstick coating, you don't need to add oil or fat to cook, so your meals will be healthier. All of Scanpan's cookware is certified PFOA-free, making the pans healthier for the planet, too. The griddle measures 11 inches square, offering plenty of cooking surface for any meal--even enough pancakes for the whole family. The Scanpan Professional Griddle is available for $129.95.