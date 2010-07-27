A griddle fit for a pro

On the surface, it may seem that a griddle is a griddle. There aren't a lot of fancy features that are easy to add to your average pan. But as the Scanpan Professional Griddle can show, quality construction and a careful design can make a world of difference between a professional-quality pan and something that you'd find in the typical home kitchen. The Scanpan Professional Griddle starts with 100-percent recycled aluminum. That base has a nonstick coating that's safe with the use of metal utensils and can be used in the oven (up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit). It's even dishwasher-safe, which isn't exactly common for nonstick cookware.
The Scanpan Professional Griddle offers a stay-cool handle, making turning or flipping your next meal much easier. The griddle is perfect for browning, searing and deglazing--due to the nonstick coating, you don't need to add oil or fat to cook, so your meals will be healthier. All of Scanpan's cookware is certified PFOA-free, making the pans healthier for the planet, too. The griddle measures 11 inches square, offering plenty of cooking surface for any meal--even enough pancakes for the whole family. The Scanpan Professional Griddle is available for $129.95.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.