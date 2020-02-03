A great gaming deal: Get the Nintendo Switch for just $260

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The Nintendo Switch is the Baby Yoda of gaming consoles. Small, adorable, and essential in a way you never would have imagined. It's just as good connected to your TV and broadcast on the big screen as it is as a portable gaming console. And it was crazy popular over the holidays, with some surprisingly awesome deals to be had. But if you missed your chance in December, fret not -- you can still get a Switch and save about $40 in the process. Hop on over to eBay, where you can get a refurbished Nintendo Switch 32GB with 32GB Neon Blue/Red Joy-Con for $260. This is factory-refurbished at the Nintendo mothership, and carries a full one-year warranty.

If you prefer, you can also get a refurbed Nintendo Switch 32GB with Gray Joy-Con for $260. Of course, this one comes with a one-year warranty as well.

While this isn't a brand-new console, it comes with all accessories in the box and Nintendo certifies that, aside from minor cosmetic blemishes, it should be like new, fully backed by the warranty. There's just one caveat: It appears that these are the OG Switches, which have a battery life of about 2.5 to 6.5 hours. If you mainly leave your Switch plugged into the TV, that might not matter one iota; if you frequently use it on the go, then you need to weigh if saving $40 right now is worth the reduced battery life compared to the newer version.

Be sure to read the full CNET review of the Nintendo Switch.

Now playing: Watch this: What the Nintendo Switch Lite is like after a month of...

