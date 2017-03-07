A glitch for some Google Home users

Google's smart home might need some repairs.

According to a number of user complaints on Google's product forums, the Google Home voice-activated smart speaker isn't being very receptive to verbal commands. Some customers have reported receiving the error message, "Something went wrong, try again in a few seconds," whenever they try to talk to the device.

I've been unable to replicate the problem in the CNET Smart Home, and a Google representative assured me over email that the company is "looking into the situation" and that it has only heard complaints from "a small set of Google Home users."

When it's working properly, the Google Home listens for your spoken commands and acts as a personal assistant, smart home controller and entertainment hub that plays music and even controls your TV. Lots of complaints note that they've been unable to do anything with the Home -- starting in mid-February -- after it had been working fine before.

Other users have had particular problems getting their Google Home to control Philips Hue's smart bulbs. The two platforms are supposed to work together, and again, the complaints note that everything had indeed worked fine at one point. When I asked Philips, a company spokesperson referred me to Google, and declined to comment separately.

The posts started in mid-February, and as of a couple of days ago, some users have reported that their problems have been fixed. Google wouldn't provide any further info regarding whether or not the problem is solved, or what the problem actually was in the first place. The news comes just days after the company admitted its device was answering questions about the news with false information.

This problem could just be the growing pains of a relatively new device -- we've experienced plenty of issues from other smart home tech in the CNET Smart Home. Still, whether or not it's fixed, glitches like this don't help Google gain ground over the competing Amazon Echo.