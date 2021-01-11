A flying car and the best of CES 2021 Wednesday on CNET's livestream

Pal-V

CES

The all-virtual CES is coming to an end, but CNET has another full day of livestream fun. Today we bring you a flying car, our picks for the best of CES and CNET expert panels on telehealth and reinventing the post-pandemic commute.

And don't forget to join us Wednesday at 7 a.m. for Samsung Unpacked as the company reveals its Galaxy S21 phone.

7:45 a.m. -- Livestream begins!

8 a.m. -- CNET's hosts welcomes you to Day 3 of CES 2021.

8:30 a.m. -- Meet George Jetson! Actually, it's Ashley Esqeda, but she will show you the PAL-V Flying Car.

Now playing: Watch this: LG offers peek at rollable phone at CES 2021

9 a.m. -- Discover the best laptops of CES 2021 with Dan Ackerman and Jason Hiner.

9:30 a.m. -- David Katzmaier presents his picks for the Best TVs of CES 2021.

10 a.m. -- CNET's CES 2021 Thought Leadership Panel: Beyond 5G hype: Searching for solutions to the coronavirus mess

Brett Pearce/CNET

The idea of delivering a speedy and responsive connection over the air holds massive promise for some of the problems with working and learning at home highlighted by the pandemic and lockdown. Join Roger Cheng for a lively 5G discussion with Cristiano Amon, president and soon-to-be CEO of Qualcomm; Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business; and Dr. Steve Ommen, medical director for the Mayo Clinic's Center for Connected Care.

10:30 a.m. -- CES always delivers a selection of weird and wacky tech. Join Claire Reilly, Iyaz Akhtar and Bridget Carey as they review the strangest products from CES 2021.

11 a.m. -- CNET's CES 2021 Thought Leadership Panel: Digital healthcare: Better than the doctor's office?

The pandemic has brought a boom in telehealth that was unimaginable just a year ago. This year will be time to ask how much, and in what cases, these new techniques can be better than traditional medicine. Lindsey Turrentine will explore these questions and more with Yulun Wang, Ph.D. and head of R&D for Teladoc Health; Dr. Wendy Dean, CEO and cofounder of Moral Injury of Healthcare; and Dr. E Hanh Le, chief medical officer at our sister brand Healthline Media.

11:30 a.m. -- CNET's CES 2021 Thought Leadership Panel: The Great Commute Reboot

Roadshow

The industries that form the global mobility landscape have seen more rapid change in the past five years than over the previous 50. Then in 2020, everything we thought we'd learned got thrown out the window again. What's the current state of mobility need and which solutions are best poised to get people going again? Tim Stevens speaks with Olabisi Boyle from Hyundai, Ken Washington from Ford, Jevgeni Kabanov from Bolt and Tony Aquila from Canoo.

12 p.m. -- Andrew Gebhart, Molly Price and Megan Wollerton present the best smart home tech of CES 2021.

12:30 p.m. -- CNET's CES 2021 Thought Leadership Panel: Wallet Wars: FinTech in 2021 and Beyond

Sarah Tew/CNET

We're all hungry for the services, apps and technologies that will help us make smart financial decisions. Find out more when Justin speaks with Jaffe Varun Krishna, SVP and head of consumer finance at Intuit; Josh Woodward, director of product for Google Pay in the US; and Dan Egan, vice president of behavioral finance at Betterment.

1 p.m. -- Cracking Open the iPhone 12

1:30 p.m. -- Cracking Open Xbox Series S

Andrew Hoyle

2:00 p.m. -- What are CNET's top picks from CES? Join Brian Cooley and Ashley Esqueda to find out.

2:30 p.m. -- That's it for CES 2021! Join us again in 2022 when we hope to return to Las Vegas in person.