Join our 'Farsighted' look at real-world comic book superpowers

You can be the Green Goblin thanks to your choice of real-world hoverboards. Your coffee can be served by a robot like Jarvis from Iron Man. Every day it seems new technologies are making abilities previously reserved for superheroes possible in real life.

Join CNET's Stephen Beacham, Bonnie Burton, Caitlin Petrakovitz, Jeff Sparkman and host Eric Mack (that's me) for the next "Farsighted" show, live at noon PT on Thursday.

We'll be talking about some of the superhero and science fiction movies and shows we're binging on or looking forward to. We'll also dig into the latest tech, from genetic engineering to personal flying machines, that may soon make far-out super abilities seem commonplace.

The live stream of Thursday's show will be embedded above.

Share your thoughts and questions in the comments below, and tweet @CNET and @EricCMack.

