This popular Vitamix model is on deep discount right now

With the ability to do so much and do it so well, the Vitamix remains one of the best investments you can make to your kitchen arsenal but it is an investment, with most models topping $400 or more. That's why we were awfully excited to see Amazon selling this Vitamix Venturist marked down to just $286. The catch? It's renewed, aka refurbished. Still, when Amazon puts up a sale this good on a renewed product there's really no telling how much inventory exists or how long the sale will last, but with the same model retailing for $450 it's a great chance to score one of the most powerful and precise blenders in the world.

Should you buy a refurb? Amazon Renewed policy including standards, guarantees and refunds is detailed here, but the key is that the retailer stipulates that "you are eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receiving the product if it does not work as expected."

Amazon One of our favorite models for everyday use, the Vitamix Venturist gives you complete control over whatever is inside and fine-tune everything from smooth purées and sauces to chunky salsas and smoothies just as you like them. The 64-ounce container is plenty of room for most big jobs and recipes, but the machine also comes with a 20-ounce container for smaller tasks and single servings. A digital timer ensures you won't overblend.