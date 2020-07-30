A day after Jeff Bezos downplayed Amazon's power, it posts record profit

Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

After warning of turbulent times ahead during the coronavirus, including CEO Jeff Bezos downplaying the company's leadership position before Congress on Wednesday, Amazon went ahead and posted massive gains in the second quarter.

The company on Thursday reported a profit of $5.2 billion, or $10.30 per share -- an all-time record -- and double last year's total. That record came even after the company poured $4 billion during the quarter into its coronavirus response to protect its workers and customers.

Revenue rose 40%, the highest increase in two years. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.46 a share and revenue of $81.5 billion, according to Yahoo Finance.

Shares jumped 4% after hours.

Amazon, already the king of US e-commerce, is poised to become even more dominant following the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced more people to shop online. Amazon already accounts for 38% of US online sales. Signs of e-commerce's massive growth are showing up in a big way this earnings season, with PayPal reporting a rise in digital payments on its network, e-commerce tools provider Shopify posting gains as more retailers sell online, and UPS reporting a spike in residential shipments.

Amazon's sales gains were widely expected to be just as impressive, and that's shown in Amazon's surging stock price, with Bezos, the world's richest person, adding $65 billion just this year to his massive wealth, totaling $180 billion.

While this rosy picture should make most corporate CEOs ridiculously happy, Bezos has reason to worry. He was called before Congress just a day earlier for an antitrust hearing, with both Republican and Democratic lawmakers accusing Amazon and other Big Tech companies of monopolistic practices. Rep. David Cicilline, the antitrust subcommittee chairman, said some of these corporations will need to be broken up and all will have to be regulated.

Additionally, Amazon's growth during coronavirus has been far from easy. The e-commerce giant, after training generations of customers to expect two-day shipping, faced major delays in its shipping times during the pandemic. Plus, it's had to deal with price gouging on its marketplace, product shortages, and its warehouse workers repeatedly protested for better protections from the virus.

Those stumbles have provided an opening for rivals like Target and Walmart, resulting in Amazon losing market share in recent months.

Some of these problems appear to have been mitigated, with gear for warehouse employees broadly available, but Amazon still faces shipping delays months into the crisis. During the company's last quarterly report, Bezos warned of huge spending to protect workers and customers from the virus, saying $600 million was spent in the first quarter and $4 billion would be spent in the second quarter.

The gains in e-commerce are also proving to be a zero-sum game. While US online sales are projected to have risen 23% in the second quarter, brick-and-mortar sales have tanked 24%, according to eMarketer. That sparked another wave of bankruptcy filings from JC Penney, Neiman Marcus and J.Crew, after plenty of traditional retailers, including RadioShack and Toys R Us, have already crumbled.