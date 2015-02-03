A cut above the rest: Final Fantasy kitchen knives

Screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

We've seen an awesome Batmobile stroller, a custom Groot swing, a and a BioShock aquarium made by the Hollywood prop designers behind the Web series "Super-Fan Builds." Now they're back with another cool creation -- Final Fantasy kitchen knives.

In the DIY webseries from AWE me, "Super-Fan Builds" shows off the talents of movie prop designers, led by industry veteran Tim Baker. Along with his talented team of artists, he builds amazing tributes to movies and video games for superfans nominated by friends and family.

In this episode, Baker and his crew -- along with the Man at Arms Reforged swordsmiths Matt Stagmer and Kerry Stagmer from Baltimore Knife & Sword -- build a set of custom-made knives worthy of Final Fantasy superfan Brittany Walloch, who loves the games so much that even her alarm clock plays the prelude to Final Fantasy.

Each kitchen knife blade represents the most iconic swords from the Final Fantasy game series. The knife designs are of Sephiroth's Masamune, Cloud's Buster Sword, Squall's Gunblade and Auron's Katana, all stored in a knife block that looks like the carnivorous octopus character Ultros.

The knife blades are made from high carbon steel that are cut, grinded and polished by the Stagmer duo into their iconic sword designs. They ought to know a thing or two about these designs -- they forged Squall's Gunblade on their show Man at Arms Reforged.

Baker's team designs and makes the sword hilts and handles for the kitchen knives. Every tiny detail in the elaborate sword hilts are hand-painted, or adorned with leather, brass and bronze elements.

The Ultros knife block is made from foam and covered in fiberglass to make it extra-tough. The tentacles are made of latex and FlexFoam so they're bendable.

When presented with her Final Fantasy knife set and Ultros block, Brittany tried out all the knives on veggies. Looks like chopping, slicing and dicing for dinner will turn into quite the epic battle.

If you have a superfan to nominate, contact the producers of "Super Fan Builds" at superfanbuilds@break.com.