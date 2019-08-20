A comet just got vaporized by the sun and we saw it on Earth

NASA

There's not much that can survive direct contact with the sun. As a pale, white boy living in Australia I understand this better than anyone.

But even comets get shredded, as demonstrated by this video, posted by Karl Battans, a computational PhD student studying comets, asteroids, the sun and space weather.

Of course I was on a 3-day vacation when this stunning Kreutz sungrazing comet zoomed through the LASCO cameras. Sadly, its fate was the same as 99% of sungrazers: total vaporization.



(📸: @ESA/@NASASun/@USNRL SOHO/LASCO C2, https://t.co/pGnh6KYAXw) pic.twitter.com/mqlaxEj3YX — Karl Battams (@SungrazerComets) August 17, 2019

"Total vaporization." Quite the interesting way to go. But in subsequent tweets Battams explained that these comets don't necessarily hit or strike the sun. They don't need to -- by the time they even get close they're nothing but dust. Which is completely terrifying.

People often ask me if these comets hit the Sun. The answer is "no", for two reasons:

1. Their orbit doesn't actually intersect with the Sun - it's ~700,000km above the solar surface.

2. By the time it was close to the Sun, there was nothing tangible left but dust — Karl Battams (@SungrazerComets) August 17, 2019

"Nothing tangible left but dust."

Wow.