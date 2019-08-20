There's not much that can survive direct contact with the sun. As a pale, white boy living in Australia I understand this better than anyone.
But even comets get shredded, as demonstrated by this video, posted by Karl Battans, a computational PhD student studying comets, asteroids, the sun and space weather.
"Total vaporization." Quite the interesting way to go. But in subsequent tweets Battams explained that these comets don't necessarily hit or strike the sun. They don't need to -- by the time they even get close they're nothing but dust. Which is completely terrifying.
"Nothing tangible left but dust."
Wow.
Discuss: A comet just got vaporized by the sun and we saw it on Earth
