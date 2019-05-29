A CNET-favorite AirPods alternative drops to $65 with exclusive code

Sarah Tew/CNET

Quick housekeeping note, friends: I'll be off the next two days, but have no fear, the cheapness will continue. You're in good hands with my fellow deal-finders here at CNET. See you back here on Monday!

As it happens, I'm about to hop a train -- not as noisy a mode of transportation as a plane, but I still want to ride in relative silence. That's why I'll be packing noise-isolating earphones.

Like these: For a limited time, and while supplies last, AnkerDirect (via Amazon) has the Soundcore Liberty Air True-Wireless Earphones for $64.99 with promo code ANKERCNET11. Regular price: $79.99.

The Liberty Air's "pipe" design is similar to that of Apple's venerated AirPods (so they're equally goofy-looking, if you ask me), but with a key difference: They have noise-isolating silicone earbuds, the kind that make a seal when gently inserted into your ears.

That means they make for a much quieter train (or plane) ride, while at the same time providing better bass. You'll want to read David Carnoy's Soundcore Liberty Air review for all the important info on fit, sound quality, battery life and more.

I'll add my two cents: Although the Liberty Air's default tips fit my ears perfectly, I found the sound to be a little muddy, lacking just a bit of the brightness I've heard from other earbuds. I'd still rate it as very good overall, but I actually think AirPods sound better -- if you're not competing with outside noise, that is.

Sound quality is so subjective, though. And it can vary considerably depending on where you're listening (quiet environment, noisy environment, etc.), what you're listening to and so on.

I'll just note that the Liberty Air has a less-than-stellar customer-review average, though it seems some buyers may have received bad units, and everyone gives Anker's customer service top marks. Plus, the company backs these with an 18-month warranty, which is impressive.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: This long-range Bluetooth transmitter/receiver is just $27

So you bought a new TV to use with your treadmill, only to discover it doesn't support Bluetooth audio -- meaning you can't pair it with your favorite wireless sport 'buds. Now what?

BTMagic

This: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Vavofo (via Amazon) has the BTMagic Bluetooth 5.0 Transmitter Receiver for $26.87 when you clip the on-page 5%-off coupon and apply promo code BTreceiver at checkout.

I've written about these before; there are lots of virtually identical products with different brand names (most priced in the $40-50 range). But I actually tried this one myself, for the scenario described above, and it worked very nicely. The gadget has myriad other uses as well, including letting two people listen to audio (TV or otherwise) simultaneously and adding Bluetooth capabilities to a stereo or speaker that lacks them.

Plus, it's portable (and good for 15 to 20 hours on a charge, according to BTMagic); it has both optical and 3.5mm stereo inputs and outputs; and it supports AptX Low Latency, so it's good for TV audio. It even offers NFC pairing.

At this price, I have no qualms about recommending it.

