A cheeky rebadging means you can soon buy a Nokia smartwatch

Katie Collins/CNET

If you've ever wondered whether Nokia would make a smartwatch, the answer is that in a roundabout way, it kind of already has.

In May 2016, Nokia bought French tech company Withings and in doing so brought its whole product portfolio, smartwatches and all, under its wing. From summer 2017, all Withings products will be rebadged with the Nokia name, the Finnish company said Sunday at its Mobile World Congress press conference.

Along with smartwatches like the Activite, Activite Pop and Steel HR, Withings makes health devices like the Body Cardio Scale and FDA-approved Blood Pressure Monitor. The devices themselves will stay the same, except for the branding that will see the Nokia logo we all know take pride of place.

Speaking at a press and analyst briefing in Barcelona on Sunday, Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri made it clear that the company would not be competing within the fitness tracker and standard smartwatch segment. Instead, he said, Nokia will be focused on making "medical-grade devices."

Accompanying the new branding will be an upgraded "Nokia Health Mate" app that will feature exclusive training programs. It will also see the debut of Nokia's new Patient Care Platform, which is designed to engage patients with connected health devices to help them monitor and manage chronic conditions.

There's no firm date yet for the branding change to take place, but we expect to hear more in the summer.