A bunch of the most popular Nintendo Switch games just hit their lowest price ever

Érika García/CNET

Hot on the heels of Nintendo surprising the world with a new Switch console packing an OLED screen and some other new goodies, a bunch of the best games for the console just went on sale. We've seen minor price drops for a handful of Switch games since the company's presentation at E3 this year, but several of these titles are available at the lost prices we've seen so far.













It's likely these won't be the only game sales we will see surrounding this new Nintendo announcement. Knowing you can play every Switch game on the updated console means even though you won't be able to touch the new system until October, there's a lot of games you can buy now so they're ready to go when it lands. And if you already own a Switch and aren't excited about dropping that much money on a refresh, these great games are here at pretty good prices (for Nintendo, at least) and can enjoy them now.

