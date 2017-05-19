Enlarge Image Alfred Ng/CNET

Have you ever wondered what happened to your account with old sites you've moved on from?

Like, does your MySpace account still work? And who on your friends list is still using AIM?

If you had a Vine account, there's an alert you may want to know about. The video app, which Twitter bought in 2012 and shut down last year after its six-second videos failed to take off , sent out emails to some users Friday alerting them to a vulnerability in its service.

Yeah, that's right, Vine is dead, but your account may have been compromised anyway.

Apparently, the "bug" potentially exposed email addresses to hackers or other "third parties under certain circumstances." The vulnerability apparently existed for less than 24 hours, or 14,400 Vine videos.

"We take these incidents very seriously, and we're sorry this occurred," Vine wrote in its email. It also said the information exposed could not be used to access accounts, and there were no indications any of the data had been misused.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for further comment or details.

If you happen to have had a Vine account and you're worried you may have been affected, Twitter recommends you check its help center.

