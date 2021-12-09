A brand new Wonder Woman game was announced at The Game Awards

Monolith

We saw very little, but a Wonder Woman video game is currently in development.

It was announced today at The Game Awards.

The game is being developed by Monolith, the team behind the critically lauded Shadow of Mordor series, based on the Lord of the Rings license.

"Wonder Woman is one of the most iconic DC Super Heroes of all time, standing for truth, justice and equality for over 80 years, and we're proud to be creating an exciting new gaming chapter in this legendary character's legacy," said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. "The talented team at Monolith Productions is building upon their strengths to bring players a Wonder Woman game that is unlike anything they have ever experienced."

"At Monolith Productions, we believe in the power of player-driven storytelling to unite people. The stories our players share inspire us every day, and we are honored to take players on a unique personal journey, driven by the values embodied in Wonder Woman," said David Hewitt, Vice President, Studio Head, Monolith Productions. "The Nemesis System raised the bar for player-driven storytelling and we're excited to push the open-world genre forward, combining cutting-edge action with inventive narratives to create a Wonder Woman game everyone will want to play."

This new Wonder Woman game is set to be an open world adventure and will bring a new story to the Wonder Woman universe. Most likely that means the game won't use Gal Gadot's likeness, but many recent super hero video games have pulled this off without incident. Monolith has said the Wonder Woman game will implement the Nemesis System, pioneered in Shadow of Mordor, which had previously defeated enemies returning to exact revenge on players.