HolidayBuyer's Guide
  • CNET
  • Tech Industry
  • A billion reasons why you should quit Yahoo! (The 3:59, Ep. 155)

A billion reasons why you should quit Yahoo! (The 3:59, Ep. 155)

The troubled internet pioneer discloses a new hack that affected 1 billion uses, and Donald Trump tries to make peace with tech leaders. We wrap up the 2016 season with one last episode. Join us when we return for CES 2017 in January!

Tech Industry
Up Next Tom Wheeler: The open internet's unlikely defender
359.jpg

Yah-oops. More than 1 billion users have been hit by a hack on Yahoo.

Photo by CNET

We close off our last podcast of 2016 with more bad news for Yahoo.

The company revealed more than 1 billion users were affected by hack from 2013, that's on top of a hack disclosed in September that exposed 500 million users. The breach caps off a year of blunders for Yahoo as its $4.8 billion sale to Verizon hangs in the balance.

We also chat about Donald Trump's tech summit and Uber's battle with the California DMV. The ride-hailing company rolled out its self-driving car on San Francisco's streets without proper permits.

See ya in 2017!

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

A billion reasons why you should quit Yahoo! (The 3:59, Ep. 155)

Subscribe:

iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud | TuneIn | Stitcher

Share your voice

Related Stories

Up Next: Tom Wheeler: The open internet's unlikely defender
Close
Drag