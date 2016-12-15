A billion reasons why you should quit Yahoo! (The 3:59, Ep. 155)

Up Next Tom Wheeler: The open internet's unlikely defender

We close off our last podcast of 2016 with more bad news for Yahoo.

The company revealed more than 1 billion users were affected by hack from 2013, that's on top of a hack disclosed in September that exposed 500 million users. The breach caps off a year of blunders for Yahoo as its $4.8 billion sale to Verizon hangs in the balance.

We also chat about Donald Trump's tech summit and Uber's battle with the California DMV. The ride-hailing company rolled out its self-driving car on San Francisco's streets without proper permits.

