A bigger phone could help you win that esports tournament

Looking for a way to step up your competitive mobile gaming? The answer could be simple: Get a bigger phone.

Mobile esports company Skillz announced today that it's conducted an analysis of over 800 million tournaments and found that people competing with larger phones won significantly more often than people using smaller phones.

Skillz hosts a mobile esports platform on which players can play games online for cash prizes. Skillz boasts that 18 million players use its platform. Now the company says it's found that players using larger-screen phones won up to 6 percent more often.

While that number may seem small, it could be enough to give people an edge when competing in a major tournament.

"Upgrading from the iPhone 6S to an iPhone X really made a difference," said Jennifer Tu, the platform's 7th highest-earning mobile esports competitor in 2017. "The extra screen space and the better display help me see opportunities in my matches that I might otherwise miss."

Over the past few years, phonemakers have been releasing devices with smaller bezels and larger screens. In August, Samsung released the Galaxy Note 9 with a 6.4-inch screen. In the following months, Apple released the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max and Google released the 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL. While different people may buy extra-big phones for different reasons, competitive mobile gamers may want to pick one up for their next tournament.