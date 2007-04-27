A bean-bag chair for the digital age

The more things change, the more they stay the same--either that, or they just morph into each other. Take, for example, the retro '60s trend that won't go away: Just as it's kept alive the lava lamp, it continues to pump oxygen into another staple from the era--the bean-bag chair.
The "Slouchpod InteractiveXT" (sounds dangerously close to an oxymoron) updates the classic bean bag for modern times with two 5-watt speakers, a 10-watt subwoofer and connections for game consoles, media players, PCs, TVs and pretty much anything else you can plug into a socket, according to Red Ferret. It looks comfy enough, but we're really not interested in paying $600 for a bean-bag chair, no matter how many cords we can attach to it.
Besides, when it comes to game lounging, we'd rather go all the way and be fully reclined.
