A $23 Bluetooth headphone deal you shouldn't miss

Enlarge Image Tribit

Tribit's XFree Tune was one of my favorite over-ear budget Bluetooth headphones. Now it has a successor, the , and Tribit is selling it for a little more than $23 at Amazon when you apply the code XFREEGOEDM at checkout. Normally, it sells for $33. The code can be used till June 15 or until supplies run out.

The XFree Go looks similar to the XFree Tune but has plusher and slightly more comfortable ear pads. Don't expect the comfort level of a Bose headphone, but it has improved a little. This model uses the Qualcomm QCC3003 Chipset with Bluetooth 5.0 and is rated for up to 24 hours of battery life (alas, it charges via standard Micro-USB not USB-C). Tribit says a quick-charge feature gives you four hours of playback time from a 10-minute charge.

This is not a noise-canceling headphone, but you do get some passive noise isolation from the seal of the ear pads. Tribit sells its and a new noise-canceling model, the QuietPlus 72 ANC is due out on June 23.

The XFree go is fairly well-balanced with decent though not exceptional clarity, and a bit of bass push that makes it tilt warmer, as opposed to brighter. As the XFREEGOEDM Amazon code implies, the headphone plays well with electronic dance music and hip hop. In terms of sound, don't expect it to have the richer, more textured sound of some of the more premium Bluetooth models from Sony, Bose, Sennheiser and others. But it sounds as good or better than a lot of headphones that cost $150 or more.

Read more: Best wireless noise-canceling headphones to buy in 2020 for under $100

I used it to make some calls and it also works pretty well for that, although it doesn't have a sidetone feature, which would allow you to hear your voice in the headphone while you're making calls so you can modulate your voice accordingly.

The headphone folds up to fit into a decent carrying case. The case is firm, but it's not as firm as the case that came with the original XFree Tune, which is a good thing. When you review a lot of headphones, these are the things you take note of.

Recently, Tribit also released its StormBox Micro Bluetooth speaker ($55). It's worth checking out if you're looking for a pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker like the Bose SoundLink Micro that delivers big sound for its small size. It's currently 20% off with the code TBMICRCN at Amazon.