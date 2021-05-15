9 great reads on CNET this week: Mass Effect, Chromebooks, James Bond and more

A decade or so ago, Mass Effect inspired a whole generation of gamers. Players got to help shape a galaxy-size narrative through the choices they made while playing. Then Mass Effect 3 wrapped up the trilogy in a firestorm of controversy. The ripple effects of that moment are still being felt today, and well beyond the gaming community.

But it's not all bad. There's enough rosy nostalgia for the Mass Effect universe -- CNET's Sean Keane calls it "the video game equivalent of the original Star Wars trilogy" -- that the games' makers have just come out with a remastered collection that includes the three games and pretty much all the downloadable content. Yes, they've upped their game.

In honor of the Chromebook's 10th anniversary, see how this "browser in a box" went from uninspired in 2011 to required in 2021.

Growing up, I lived for James Bond and secret agents. Before I knew it, I was tiptoeing into the world of spies in the thick of the Cold War.

YouTube has banned almost 40 channels that use the tactic. Disinformation experts say they haven't seen the ploy used before.

Bored by Netflix? Done with Zoom quizzes? Try Swamp Motel's immersive theatrical mysteries instead.

Schools across the country during the past year of distance learning have discovered who has access to broadband and who doesn't.

Fun, mischief, humor and performance throw big questions about AI ethics into the limelight.

Even if you're just there to kick ogres, an underlying foundation of lore holds it all together.

Commentary: The remastered trilogy collection simultaneously makes you wistful for a bygone era and gets you hyped for the beloved sci-fi series' future.

