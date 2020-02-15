CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

The origin of 11 tech terms we use every day, how robots are changing the future of farming and what if your plastic surgery records were leaked online?

It was a busy week in tech news. T-Mobile's $26.5 billion megamerger with Sprint cleared a major legal hurdle. Samsung unveiled its flagship S20 phones, including a new supersized model, as well as the Z Flip foldable. And Mobile World Congress was canceled due to fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Your phone talks about you behind your back. These researchers are listening in

They're keeping track by tracking the trackers that track you.

gettyimages-685007305
Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd / Getty Images

With MWC 2020 canceled, most new Android phones face a tough debut

Smaller handset makers rely on events like Mobile World Congress to get attention for their devices. 

gettyimages-1200350923
Getty Images

Electric cooperatives could be the key to solving the rural digital divide

Presidential candidates look to power companies created under the 1930s New Deal to solve a 21st century issue for rural Americans.

utility-poles-gettyimages-661897156
Education Images/Citizens of the Planet/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's foldable glass screen already blows me away (sorry, Razr) 

It's already clear there are two things that the cheaper Z Flip can do that the Motorola Razr can't.

samsung-unpacked-z-flip-8971
Angela Lang/CNET

Robots are changing the future of farming

A robot named Sam rules over this atypical Ohio farm.

eighty-acres-photos-2
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The strange, thorny and sometimes sleazy origins behind 11 tech terms you use every day

Words do not always mean what you think that they mean, especially in the rapidly changing world of technology.

troll
Seth Rosenblatt/CNET

Give me subtitles or give me death

Commentary: I don't want to watch a movie without subtitles ever. Even in English.

parasite4
CJ Entertainment

Plastic surgery images and invoices leak from unsecured database

The images, many of them graphic, came from a French imaging company called NextMotion.

A woman's face marked with dotted lines.
Getty Images

Sonic the Hedgehog review: A visual delight you'll quickly forget

Spoiler-free: The Sega icon's cinematic debut is at its best when Sonic goes fast, but the script doesn't always keep up the pace.

sth-ff-016
Paramount Pictures