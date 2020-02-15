9 great reads from CNET this week

It was a busy week in tech news. T-Mobile's $26.5 billion megamerger with Sprint cleared a major legal hurdle. Samsung unveiled its flagship S20 phones, including a new supersized model, as well as the Z Flip foldable. And Mobile World Congress was canceled due to fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

They're keeping track by tracking the trackers that track you.

Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd / Getty Images

Smaller handset makers rely on events like Mobile World Congress to get attention for their devices.

Getty Images

Presidential candidates look to power companies created under the 1930s New Deal to solve a 21st century issue for rural Americans.

Education Images/Citizens of the Planet/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

It's already clear there are two things that the cheaper Z Flip can do that the Motorola Razr can't.

Angela Lang/CNET

A robot named Sam rules over this atypical Ohio farm.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Words do not always mean what you think that they mean, especially in the rapidly changing world of technology.

Seth Rosenblatt/CNET

Commentary: I don't want to watch a movie without subtitles ever. Even in English.

CJ Entertainment

The images, many of them graphic, came from a French imaging company called NextMotion.

Getty Images

Spoiler-free: The Sega icon's cinematic debut is at its best when Sonic goes fast, but the script doesn't always keep up the pace.