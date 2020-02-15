9 great reads from CNET this week

It was a busy week in tech news. T-Mobile's $26.5 billion megamerger with Sprint cleared a major legal hurdle. Samsung unveiled its flagship S20 phones, including a new supersized model, as well as the Z Flip foldable. And Mobile World Congress was canceled due to fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
Your phone talks about you behind your back. These researchers are listening in
They're keeping track by tracking the trackers that track you.
With MWC 2020 canceled, most new Android phones face a tough debut
Smaller handset makers rely on events like Mobile World Congress to get attention for their devices.
Electric cooperatives could be the key to solving the rural digital divide
Presidential candidates look to power companies created under the 1930s New Deal to solve a 21st century issue for rural Americans.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's foldable glass screen already blows me away (sorry, Razr)
It's already clear there are two things that the cheaper Z Flip can do that the Motorola Razr can't.
Robots are changing the future of farming
A robot named Sam rules over this atypical Ohio farm.
The strange, thorny and sometimes sleazy origins behind 11 tech terms you use every day
Words do not always mean what you think that they mean, especially in the rapidly changing world of technology.
Give me subtitles or give me death
Commentary: I don't want to watch a movie without subtitles ever. Even in English.
Plastic surgery images and invoices leak from unsecured database
The images, many of them graphic, came from a French imaging company called NextMotion.
Sonic the Hedgehog review: A visual delight you'll quickly forget
Spoiler-free: The Sega icon's cinematic debut is at its best when Sonic goes fast, but the script doesn't always keep up the pace.
