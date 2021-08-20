9 great reads from CNET this week: Bezos vs. NASA, California movies, Facebook VR, more

Jeff Bezos clearly enjoyed his rocket ride to the edge of space last month, but his ambitions extend well beyond the occasional stratospheric joyride. He sees big business opportunities in space -- hence his startup Blue Origin -- and he's not taking no for answer.

So when NASA said no to Blue Origin's bid for a contract to build the vehicle that carries astronauts back to the moon, picking Elon Musk's SpaceX instead, Bezos didn't back down. Blue Origin filed suit, alleging flaws in NASA's acquisition process. It's not just the space agency, though. There's also tension between Bezos and Musk, two billionaires with strong visions for humanity's future in space.

Eric Mack's story on that feud is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

The space agency prefers Elon Musk's spaceship for lunar landings. Now, a judge will decide if that union will stand.

Blue Origin

For years, California has worked to bring back TV and film productions that fled the state. But it's not just LA that wants to win over studios.

Getty Images

Celeste Drake, who's overseeing the government's Made in America ambitions, says the president is serious about "putting his money where his mouth is."

The White House

Horizon Workrooms, an Oculus Quest 2 VR software beta for meetings, just launched. Facebook has been using it for remote meetings for months. Here's how it works.

Facebook

Global supply chain issues crimped a larger rollout.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Australia was a pandemic success story, but it has been overwhelmed by the delta variant. What happened?

Robert Rodriguez/CNET

The film, about a Deaf family with a hearing teen, showcases how sign language can be visual poetry -- as raunchy as a limerick, as sublime as a sonnet.

Apple TV Plus

Does esports have a future at the Olympics? Experts aren't sure.

Espat.ai

Social media didn't exist when the Taliban last held power. The group has quickly learned how to use it.

Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images