9 great reads from CNET this week

In the Arctic, and across the Northern Hemisphere, it's wintertime, and for many people that means cold and ice are a daily reality -- a way of life, even. But the old certainties about are giving way to new anomalies: Climate change has brought warming temperatures to the Arctic faster than to the rest of the world, and inhabitants of those climes are having to adapt in real time.

Often, they're turning to technology to help keep alive their cultural practices and methods of subsistence living, from whaling to reindeer herding. For instance, some are creating maps by using a handheld GPS device and a piece of gear that does electromagnetic induction to measure ice thickness. They're also showing that there's no fundamental disconnect between maintaining a traditional way of life and being early adopters of new tech

Our Road Trip 2020 story on life in the Arctic is just one of the in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go, these are the stories you don't want to miss:

Arctic Indigenous communities are fighting to preserve their culture in the face of the climate crisis.

