9 great reads from CNET this week

Oh, how the Force was with us during on this second to last week of the year and the decade! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker only just opened, but it's been pretty much all-consuming for fans debating the merits of the wrapup to a nine-movie saga, four decades in the making.

Meanwhile, we've also been reflecting and projecting, with recaps aplenty of 2019 as well as predictions for what lies ahead -- beyond the continued gushing over Baby Yoda and Babu Frik, which is a given. CNET also gave out its first-ever innovation awards this week in celebration of 2019's breakthrough technologies.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Commentary: Sound crazy? Hear me out.

The social network's terrible year is more evidence that no one trusts it.

Once separated by prison, Antoine Patton and his daughter built Photo Patch, an app that lets incarcerated parents stay in better touch with their children.

From busting up big tech to protecting consumer privacy, tech issues will likely take center stage on the campaign trail and in Washington.

From the Nintendo Wii to Oculus to the HoloLens and Pokemon Go, the last 10 years of both VR and AR brought some good, some bad and plenty of weird.

We asked experts what fast chargers do to our phone's battery over time and how to extend its life. Here's what we learned.

The third outstanding antitrust case involving Google was finally resolved in 2019, but the EU has a whole new set of targets in its sights.

Apple had no match for Baby Yoda.

Life in 2030 could barely be recognizable if these bold predictions come true.