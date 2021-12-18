9 great reads from CNET this week: James Webb telescope, Amazon Glow, iPhone notch and more

To really get a good look at the stars, many of us have to get out of the city or the suburbs and head for darker landscapes: farmland, desert, mountaintop, national park. NASA goes that one better -- it sends telescopes out beyond the atmosphere. In space, no one's going to flip on the halogen high beams.

For years, the premier space telescope has been the Hubble. It's aging out, though, and NASA now has a newer and better alternative: the James Webb Space Telescope. If all goes well, a rocket carrying the Webb will lift off later this month, the intricately built spacecraft will open for business and soon enough we'll be treated to images and insights from the farthest reaches of the universe. Prepare for your mind to be blown.

Monisha Ravisetti's explainer on the James Webb Space Telescope is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

