CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

We walk through Elon Musk's big ideas; visit Facebook's sincere, if confusing, privacy pop-up; and check out a robot lab.

Whew. Another week. And what a week it was. Intel promised breakthrough performance with a new chip-stacking process. Apple splashed out $1 billion for a new campus in Texas. And Virgin Galactic made history.

If you missed anything, now's your chance to catch up.

Yes, you should take Elon Musk seriously

His ideas sound crazy, but they might just work.

US-SPACE-AEROSPACE-SPACEX-MOON-JAPAN-PEOPLE
David Mcnew/Getty Images

Congress wasted its chance to grill Google CEO about the big issues

Three-and-a-half hours of partisan bickering...

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Testifies Before House Judiciary Committee
Getty Images

Inside Facebook's totally serious, nonironic privacy pop-up

It left a lot of people confused.

img-2296

A sign from Facebook's privacy pop-up in New York.

 Alfred Ng/CNET

This lab is building robots that are able to walk just like us

They could explore Mars one day.

img-9168
Lexy Savvides/CNET

Bringing the vanlife fantasy to life in search Instagram perfection

CNET hits the open road in Europe.

road-trip-van-life-magazine-37
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless crush AirPods on sound quality

They fit comfortably and sound great. And you'll pay up for them.

05-sennheiser-momentum-true-wireless
Sarah Tew/CNET

Here are all the challenges Amazon faces

None of them are likely to keep you from shopping on the site.

amazon-corporate-buildings-9204
James Martin/CNET

What happened to all the tech from last year's CES?

We really wanted to see a lot of these products come to life.

LG Display 65 inch Rollable OLED TV
Sarah Tew/CNET

Outgrowing JPEG's limits? Check this out

Google, Apple and Adobe are boosting your phone's raw format.

Raw photos have color options far beyond JPEG. This shot from a Google Pixel 3 can be transformed in Lightroom into a scene that's ethereal, autumnal, verdant or spooky.
Stephen Shankland/CNET

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.

Next Article: Best holiday gifts for under $50