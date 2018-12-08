Another week has blown straight by. Microsoft and Brave said they'd move closer to Google's Chrome browser software. Sen. Mark Warner called for a US cyber doctrine. And Google contractors called on CEO Sundar Pichai to treat them better.
If you missed anything, here's your chance to catch up.
2018 made us even more paranoid about technology's prying eyes
Just because you're paranoid...
The astronaut who refused to shave his beard is searching for Atlantis
Even NASA couldn't get Paul Scully-Power to hoist a razor.
The hype over the Avengers trailer had you just where Marvel wanted
The entertainment industry knows how to market its wares.
What to do when hackers steal your passport number
More than 325 million were pinched from Marriott.
You won't be able to escape 5G Android phones at the holidays next year
Chip giant Qualcomm says the superfast gadgets will be everywhere.
We take a ride in Waymo One as Google's self-driving car service goes 'live'
Look, ma, no hands.
Gardening in augmented reality
Magic Leap's Seedling lets you live with virtual plants in the real world.
The movie about Pakistani burlesque you may never get to see
Filmmaker Anam Abbas set out to shine a light on a hidden world.
The Apple Watch detected something strange about my heart rhythm
New features could warn users with life-threatening conditions.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
