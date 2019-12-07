CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

Google's so-called open culture might be closing, a look into the weird future of VR headsets and why one CNET editor is just saying no to TikTok.

December kicked off with bombshell news from Google's Larry Page and Sergey Brin. The iconic pair said they'd be stepping aside as leaders of Google parent company Alphabet, leaving Google CEO Sundar Pichai in charge of the entire show.

Later in the week, we got some dark news about ride-hailing companies. More women -- now 55 -- are suing Lyft alleging they were sexually assaulted by its drivers. And Uber released its first safety report, which notes nearly 500 reports of rape during rides in 2017 and 2018.

On a much lighter note, CNET got a sneak peek at Disney's new Rise of the Resistance theme park attraction for its Star Wars-themed land, Galaxy's Edge. And let's just say it'll distract fans from their current love affair with Baby Yoda. Yep, it's that good.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

With Larry Page and Sergey Brin gone, Google's 'open culture' may be closing

Google's co-founders were the most direct link to the company's freewheeling past, even if just symbolically.

Google Co-Founders
Kim Kulish/Getty Images

Ransomware froze more cities in 2019. Next year is a toss-up

More than 70 state and local governments across the US suffered ransomware attacks in 2019.

gettyimages-802363994
Rob Engelaar/Getty Images

The weird future of VR headsets like Oculus Quest and HoloLens

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon XR2 chip will power a whole wave of standalone headsets and smart glasses, starting in 2020. Here's an early look.

p1000267
Nic Henry/CNET

TikTok is the best place on the internet, but we have to say no

Commentary: The app is just 3 years young, but there are plenty of red flags.

tik-tok-video
James Martin/CNET

My embarrassing Nintendo Ring Fit injury made me realize the limits of my body

Fitness games are great, but you can still hurt yourself if you're not careful.

ringcon-twist
Mark Licea/CNET

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chip won't build in 5G. Here's why it matters

Hint: battery life and download speeds.

snapdragon-summit
Shara Tibken/CNET

Ring let police view map of video doorbell installations for over a year

The company once offered a map, now withdrawn, that allowed police to zoom in to see the specific location of Ring customers.

ring-heat-map
Rolling Meadows police; obtained by Shreyas Gandlur

First Nancy Drew game in five years wants to teach us to be badass sleuths all over again

With Midnight in Salem, the feminist icon is back and ready to teach a new generation all kinds of amazing skills.

nancy-drew-the-silent-spy

2020 is the year of female superhero movies

The majority of superhero movies next year will be brought to you by female filmmakers and will star female superheroes.

female-superheroes-collage
Ian Knighton/CNET