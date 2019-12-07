9 great reads from CNET this week

December kicked off with bombshell news from Google's Larry Page and Sergey Brin. The iconic pair said they'd be stepping aside as leaders of Google parent company Alphabet, leaving Google CEO Sundar Pichai in charge of the entire show.

Later in the week, we got some dark news about ride-hailing companies. More women -- now 55 -- are suing Lyft alleging they were sexually assaulted by its drivers. And Uber released its first safety report, which notes nearly 500 reports of rape during rides in 2017 and 2018.

On a much lighter note, CNET got a sneak peek at Disney's new Rise of the Resistance theme park attraction for its Star Wars-themed land, Galaxy's Edge. And let's just say it'll distract fans from their current love affair with Baby Yoda. Yep, it's that good.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Google's co-founders were the most direct link to the company's freewheeling past, even if just symbolically.

More than 70 state and local governments across the US suffered ransomware attacks in 2019.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon XR2 chip will power a whole wave of standalone headsets and smart glasses, starting in 2020. Here's an early look.

Commentary: The app is just 3 years young, but there are plenty of red flags.

Fitness games are great, but you can still hurt yourself if you're not careful.

Hint: battery life and download speeds.

The company once offered a map, now withdrawn, that allowed police to zoom in to see the specific location of Ring customers.

With Midnight in Salem, the feminist icon is back and ready to teach a new generation all kinds of amazing skills.

The majority of superhero movies next year will be brought to you by female filmmakers and will star female superheroes.