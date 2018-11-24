9 great reads from CNET this week

Oh my. A holiday-shortened week (at least in the US) didn't slow the news cycle. Civil rights groups called for the firing of a senior Facebook executive. NASA began reviewing policies at Elon Musk's SpaceX after the executive puffed on a fatty during a livestream. And the FCC took another swipe at robocalls and spam.
If you missed anything, here's your chance to catch up.
The Princess Bride gets the VR treatment
Prepare to die. Virtually.
Here's the latest on the crisis at Facebook
The social network's executives have come under fire.
We drive the Final Edition VW Beetle through the streets of Puebla, Mexico
Bye-bye, Bug.
We took the iPhone XS and XR into 26 feet of water
Only one survived.
The International Space Station turns 20
It's been two decades of stellar success.
How Amazon's deal with Apple puts the hurt on small sellers
The deal pulls the rug out from under many Amazon merchants.
The new Fantastic Beasts movie left me totally confused
So let's unpack as much as possible from Harry Potter's complicated world.
A drive in Audi's futuristic, electric race car
We head to Mallorca, Spain, to experience the E-Tron FE05.
Pokemon Let's Go reminded me that I'm a terrible big brother
Let's Go Pikachu took me on a nostalgia trip that hit me like a freight train.
