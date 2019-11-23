9 great reads from CNET this week

Elon Musk is keeping things interesting. On Thursday, his Tesla car company unveiled a nearly indestructible electric pickup truck. Yes, a pickup! That's on the heels of one of Musk's SpaceX rocket prototypes blowing up in a pressure test.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama opined this week to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff about how technology is "splintering" society and Black Friday deals have been keeping our online shopping carts full.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

The short-video app wants to bring joy to the world. Politics could get in the way.

James Martin/CNET

Customers will start expecting even faster shipping, and that may be a problem for smaller e-commerce companies.

Sarah Tew/CNET

5G comes in a lot of different flavors, and the carriers aren't shy about slapping different labels on them. CNET breaks it down so you don't have to.

CNET

It took Motorola four years and a feat of engineering in the hinge design to make the new Razr possible.

Patrick Holland/CNET

Commentary: His tweet about Apple "building 5G in the US" makes no sense.

James Martin/CNET

The game streaming future is here, but who's gonna sell it to you?

Sarah Tew/CNET

It's the end of an era for the wireless Un-carrier.

Sarah Tew/CNET

He is literal fungus. End of story.

Jon Favreau/Instagram

Despite hurdles, the wheels are in motion to make the world's fastest 5G phones easier to afford.