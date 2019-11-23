Elon Musk is keeping things interesting. On Thursday, his Tesla car company unveiled a nearly indestructible electric pickup truck. Yes, a pickup! That's on the heels of one of Musk's SpaceX rocket prototypes blowing up in a pressure test.
Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama opined this week to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff about how technology is "splintering" society and Black Friday deals have been keeping our online shopping carts full.
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:
Why Trump supporters are showing up in your TikTok feed
The short-video app wants to bring joy to the world. Politics could get in the way.
Amazon's one-day shipping sets off new holiday retail war
Customers will start expecting even faster shipping, and that may be a problem for smaller e-commerce companies.
5G decoded: Here's how to tell real 5G from the marketing fluff
5G comes in a lot of different flavors, and the carriers aren't shy about slapping different labels on them. CNET breaks it down so you don't have to.
Razr: An ingenious hinge is the secret to the phone's ability to fold flat
It took Motorola four years and a feat of engineering in the hinge design to make the new Razr possible.
President Trump doesn't seem to understand Apple or 5G
Commentary: His tweet about Apple "building 5G in the US" makes no sense.
Google Stadia wants to be the future of gaming. So do Microsoft, Sony and Amazon
The game streaming future is here, but who's gonna sell it to you?
John Legere brought T-Mobile back from the dead. Now he's moving on
It's the end of an era for the wireless Un-carrier.
Who or what is 'Baby Yoda' in The Mandalorian? Our wildest theories so far
He is literal fungus. End of story.
Cheap 5G phones won't come until these things happen first
Despite hurdles, the wheels are in motion to make the world's fastest 5G phones easier to afford.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.