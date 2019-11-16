9 great reads from CNET this week

The force was with Disney this week. In little more than a day, 10 million people signed up for the entertainment giant's Disney Plus streaming service, including fans who got to see the first two episodes of the live-action Star Wars show called The Mandalorian.
Apple then unveiled its new 16-inch MacBook Pro, which ditches the flat "butterfly" keyboard that's vexed the company's laptops for years. And in a simultaneous nod to the past and future of smartphone design, the week closed with the relaunch of the Motorola Razr, a foldable flip phone with a $1,500 price tag.
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:
Drones will swarm our skies when these 3 things happen
Drone makers have to convince us that airborne burritos and transplant organs are worth the noise and privacy invasion.
Apple's Phil Schiller on reinventing the new MacBook Pro keyboard
Apple's marketing chief shares his thoughts on butterfly vs. scissor keyboards and whether the 16-inch MacBook Pro's Magic Keyboard will appear in other Macs.
Disney Plus is here. Netflix is watching
As the world fixates on Disney stealing Netflix's subscribers, Disney Plus' launch will give Netflix something else to seize on: fresh ideas.
Motorola Razr: How a flip phone icon got a foldable makeover
Exclusive: Motorola, in need of a comeback, wants to reignite the excitement with a foldable Razr that's equal parts retro and cutting edge.
Amazon will launch new grocery store as alternative to Whole Foods
The company confirmed plans for a new store format after job openings were posted Monday.
From Instagram to Candy Crush: These are the most important apps of the decade
Games, social media, dating apps and more: Here is a list of 25 apps that had the most impact on our lives in the last 10 years.
The Mandalorian: Disney Plus hunts the wild side of Star Wars
Spoiler-free review: The engrossing first adventure for the Star Wars Boba Fett-style bounty hunter will suck you into his grimy world.
Google's RCS messaging: Texting on Android phones is about to get a lot better
Android users will finally get basic features like read receipts and typing indicators.
Ford v Ferrari review: Christian Bale on winning form in racing romp
Christian Bale and Matt Damon keep the pedal to the metal in this real-life race to Le Mans '66.
