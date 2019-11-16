9 great reads from CNET this week

The force was with Disney this week. In little more than a day, 10 million people signed up for the entertainment giant's Disney Plus streaming service, including fans who got to see the first two episodes of the live-action Star Wars show called The Mandalorian.

Apple then unveiled its new 16-inch MacBook Pro, which ditches the flat "butterfly" keyboard that's vexed the company's laptops for years. And in a simultaneous nod to the past and future of smartphone design, the week closed with the relaunch of the Motorola Razr, a foldable flip phone with a $1,500 price tag.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Drone makers have to convince us that airborne burritos and transplant organs are worth the noise and privacy invasion.

Apple's marketing chief shares his thoughts on butterfly vs. scissor keyboards and whether the 16-inch MacBook Pro's Magic Keyboard will appear in other Macs.

As the world fixates on Disney stealing Netflix's subscribers, Disney Plus' launch will give Netflix something else to seize on: fresh ideas.

Exclusive: Motorola, in need of a comeback, wants to reignite the excitement with a foldable Razr that's equal parts retro and cutting edge.

The company confirmed plans for a new store format after job openings were posted Monday.

Games, social media, dating apps and more: Here is a list of 25 apps that had the most impact on our lives in the last 10 years.

Spoiler-free review: The engrossing first adventure for the Star Wars Boba Fett-style bounty hunter will suck you into his grimy world.

Android users will finally get basic features like read receipts and typing indicators.

Christian Bale and Matt Damon keep the pedal to the metal in this real-life race to Le Mans '66.