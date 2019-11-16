CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

How your old-school Motorola Razr got a foldable makeover, what needs to happen for drones to really take off, and why Apple had to reinvent the new MacBook Pro's keyboard.

The force was with Disney this week. In little more than a day, 10 million people signed up for the entertainment giant's Disney Plus streaming service, including fans who got to see the first two episodes of the live-action Star Wars show called The Mandalorian.

Apple then unveiled its new 16-inch MacBook Pro, which ditches the flat "butterfly" keyboard that's vexed the company's laptops for years. And in a simultaneous nod to the past and future of smartphone design, the week closed with the relaunch of the Motorola Razr, a foldable flip phone with a $1,500 price tag.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss: 

Drones will swarm our skies when these 3 things happen

Drone makers have to convince us that airborne burritos and transplant organs are worth the noise and privacy invasion.

Uber Eats meal delivery drone prototype
Uber

Apple's Phil Schiller on reinventing the new MacBook Pro keyboard

Apple's marketing chief shares his thoughts on butterfly vs. scissor keyboards and whether the 16-inch MacBook Pro's Magic Keyboard will appear in other Macs.

apple-wwdc-2017-phil-schiller-3708
James Martin/CNET

Disney Plus is here. Netflix is watching

As the world fixates on Disney stealing Netflix's subscribers, Disney Plus' launch will give Netflix something else to seize on: fresh ideas.

gettyimages-1162019844
Getty Images

Motorola Razr: How a flip phone icon got a foldable makeover

Exclusive: Motorola, in need of a comeback, wants to reignite the excitement with a foldable Razr that's equal parts retro and cutting edge.

timberwolf-2019-2678
Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon will launch new grocery store as alternative to Whole Foods

The company confirmed plans for a new store format after job openings were posted Monday.

10-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
Sarah Tew/CNET

From Instagram to Candy Crush: These are the most important apps of the decade

Games, social media, dating apps and more: Here is a list of 25 apps that had the most impact on our lives in the last 10 years.

facebook-instagram-logos-phones-4
Angela Lang/CNET

The Mandalorian: Disney Plus hunts the wild side of Star Wars

Spoiler-free review: The engrossing first adventure for the Star Wars Boba Fett-style bounty hunter will suck you into his grimy world.

mandalorian-disney-01
Disney

Google's RCS messaging: Texting on Android phones is about to get a lot better

Android users will finally get basic features like read receipts and typing indicators.

05-google-pixel-4
Sarah Tew/CNET

Ford v Ferrari review: Christian Bale on winning form in racing romp

Christian Bale and Matt Damon keep the pedal to the metal in this real-life race to Le Mans '66.

le-mans-66-car-1-promo-1