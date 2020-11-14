9 great reads from CNET this week

Game consoles. Apple hardware and software. Those were the two big themes of the week gone by.

Those of you who've been hankering to dive into the next generation of gaming got your wish. First, after months of teasing, Microsoft made its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S available in stores and online. A few days later, Sony followed suit with the PlayStation 5. Retailers had trouble keeping up with demand.

Meanwhile, Apple held a virtual event -- its third in three months -- to introduce a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini, all built around the company's new M1 chip, designed in house under the label of Apple silicon. Before the week was out, the company also rolled out the Big Sur version of MacOS, and the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max went on sale.

Here are the stories from the past week that you don't want to miss.

The new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini look the same on the outside, but they're getting new tricks that PCs will struggle to emulate.

Apple

MacOS 11 brings new capabilities and more unity with the rest of your Apple devices.

Apple

Commentary: Let's get some new ideas in the mix.

Mobius Digital

Commentary: Miles' friendly neighborhood adventure is exactly what PlayStation needs to kick off a new console generation.

PS5 Performance Mode

Meet the activists fighting back against the human failings hardwired into the algorithms already ruling our lives.

7th Empire Media

CNET senior photographer James Martin puts the camera on Apple's new phone through the paces along California's coastline.

James Martin/CNET

Commentary: The president-elect will need to reverse some of the damage done by the Trump administration's attack on science.

Drew Angerer/Getty

On CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast, Horowitz discusses his writing career and the TV series about his unlikely teenage spy, which is now arriving on Amazon Prime.

Jack Lawson

The more you know about the target, the sweeter the victory.

Ubisoft