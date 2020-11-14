CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Nintendo Game & Watch Elon Musk COVID tests PS5 inventory Black Friday 2020 ads Bigger stimulus check? WandaVision release date Xbox Series X availability

9 great reads from CNET this week

How Apple is reinventing its Mac lineup, what we're looking for from the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, and how people are working to get bias out of algorithms.

Listen
- 02:21

Game consoles. Apple hardware and software. Those were the two big themes of the week gone by. 

Those of you who've been hankering to dive into the next generation of gaming got your wish. First, after months of teasing, Microsoft made its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S available in stores and online. A few days later, Sony followed suit with the PlayStation 5. Retailers had trouble keeping up with demand.

Meanwhile, Apple held a virtual event -- its third in three months -- to introduce a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini, all built around the company's new M1 chip, designed in house under the label of Apple silicon. Before the week was out, the company also rolled out the Big Sur version of MacOS, and the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max went on sale.

Here are the stories from the past week that you don't want to miss.

Apple wants to remake Mac computers, and it's taking control

The new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini look the same on the outside, but they're getting new tricks that PCs will struggle to emulate.

Apple M1 chip
Apple

MacOS Big Sur review: The other half of the Mac's 2020 rebirth

MacOS 11 brings new capabilities and more unity with the rest of your Apple devices.

Apple's Craig Federighi opens a MacBook
Apple

Why the PS5 and Xbox Series X need to break the video game mold

Commentary: Let's get some new ideas in the mix.

Outer Wilds
Mobius Digital

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the perfect PS5 launch title

Commentary: Miles' friendly neighborhood adventure is exactly what PlayStation needs to kick off a new console generation.

Miles Morales atop Avengers tower
PS5 Performance Mode

Coded Bias review: Eye-opening documentary faces up to racist technology

Meet the activists fighting back against the human failings hardwired into the algorithms already ruling our lives.

A still from Coded Bias
7th Empire Media

Follow the iPhone 12 Pro Max on a rugged Lost Coast photography adventure

CNET senior photographer James Martin puts the camera on Apple's new phone through the paces along California's coastline.

Tenting on California's Lost Coast
James Martin/CNET

Donald Trump ignored the science. Joe Biden must rely on it

Commentary: The president-elect will need to reverse some of the damage done by the Trump administration's attack on science.

Joe Biden, wearing a mask
Drew Angerer/Getty

Author Anthony Horowitz, creator of teen spy Alex Rider, on why books matter

On CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast, Horowitz discusses his writing career and the TV series about his unlikely teenage spy, which is now arriving on Amazon Prime.

Anthony Horowitz
Jack Lawson

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Nordic and English history you need to know

The more you know about the target, the sweeter the victory.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
Ubisoft
Now playing: Watch this: Xbox Series X and Series S offer a fine-tuned, streamlined...
5:19