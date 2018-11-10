9 great reads from CNET this week

Another week has come and gone. And what a week it was! The midterm elections reminded everyone of Facebook's problems with political advertising. T-Mobile said it's blocked more than 1 billion robocalls in the last year and a half. And Samsung demoed software that lets you control a TV with your brain.
This Samsung phone folds out into a tablet
It's high-tech origami.
Facebook's Portal is great for video chats... if you can get past the privacy concerns
The company has a history of privacy-related issues.
This video game helped me understand my grandma's dementia
Before I Forget explores the impact of lost memories.
This is how restaurants track your personal information
Your phone number is on the menu.
Tracking wolves through 6 million acres of Denali wilderness
Without wolves, Alaska's Denali wilderness ecosystem could collapse. So scientists track their every movement.
Here's how 5G could give your smart home a makeover
The next-generation mobile network has the potential to improve performance across the smart home.
There's a big rivalry going on inside Apple's new MacBook Air
It's between the USB-C and Thunderbolt ports.
Captain Picard is the hero we need, says Star Trek writer Michael Chabon
The best-selling author weighs in on the final frontier.
Google's global walkout could prompt more tech protests
The "unprecedented" work stoppage could set an example for employees at other companies.
