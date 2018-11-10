9 great reads from CNET this week

Another week has come and gone. And what a week it was! The midterm elections reminded everyone of Facebook's problems with political advertising. T-Mobile said it's blocked more than 1 billion robocalls in the last year and a half. And Samsung demoed software that lets you control a TV with your brain.

If you missed anything, now's your chance to catch up.

It's high-tech origami.

Angela Lang/CNET

The company has a history of privacy-related issues.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Before I Forget explores the impact of lost memories.

Getty Images

Your phone number is on the menu.

Elizabeth Beard/Getty Images

Without wolves, Alaska's Denali wilderness ecosystem could collapse. So scientists track their every movement.

Viktori Zarikova/Getty Images

The next-generation mobile network has the potential to improve performance across the smart home.

It's between the USB-C and Thunderbolt ports.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The best-selling author weighs in on the final frontier.

Getty Images

The "unprecedented" work stoppage could set an example for employees at other companies.