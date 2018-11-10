CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

We unfold Samsung's new folding phone; step through Portal, Facebook's new chat device; and examine how restaurant apps serve up your personal information.

Another week has come and gone. And what a week it was! The midterm elections reminded everyone of Facebook's problems with political advertising. T-Mobile said it's blocked more than 1 billion robocalls in the last year and a half. And Samsung demoed software that lets you control a TV with your brain.

If you missed anything, now's your chance to catch up.

This Samsung phone folds out into a tablet

It's high-tech origami.

samsung-developer-conference-9700
Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook's Portal is great for video chats... if you can get past the privacy concerns

The company has a history of privacy-related issues.

fl-portal-10
Chris Monroe/CNET

This video game helped me understand my grandma's dementia

 Before I Forget explores the impact of lost memories.

A woman, suffering from Alzheimer's dese
Getty Images

This is how restaurants track your personal information

Your phone number is on the menu.

Waiting in line for sushi breakfast, Tsukiji Outer Market, Tokyo
Elizabeth Beard/Getty Images

Tracking wolves through 6 million acres of Denali wilderness

Without wolves, Alaska's Denali wilderness ecosystem could collapse. So scientists track their every movement.

Close-Up Of Wolf Crying
Viktori Zarikova/Getty Images

Here's how 5G could give your smart home a makeover

The next-generation mobile network has the potential to improve performance across the smart home.

cnet-smart-home-promo-pic-2017

There's a big rivalry going on inside Apple's new MacBook Air

It's between the USB-C and Thunderbolt ports.

06-apple-macbook-air-2018
Sarah Tew/CNET

Captain Picard is the hero we need, says Star Trek writer Michael Chabon

The best-selling author weighs in on the final frontier.

Lit.Cologne
Getty Images

Google's global walkout could prompt more tech protests

The "unprecedented" work stoppage could set an example for employees at other companies. 

Google Walkout Me Too Protest
James Martin/CNET
