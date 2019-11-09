9 great reads from CNET this week

We just closed our first full week of November. In other words, it's officially holiday shopping season, as you could maybe tell from our Black Friday deals posts and gift-buying guides. You might just bite the bullet and buy that special someone a new iPhone -- this week CNET made the iPhone 11 an Editors' Choice.
Meanwhile, T-Mobile is dangling all sorts of incentives, like a $15 plan and free broadband for low-income families, so long as it's able to complete its merger with Sprint. We learned Ring doorbells were leaking Wi-Fi login info. And you can now buy Microsoft's HoloLens 2 augmented reality headset, if you've got $3,500 to spare.
Here are some stories from the week you don't want to miss:
How two families fled communist oppression in East Germany in a homemade hot air balloon
All it took was courage, science and 14,000 square feet of taffeta.
No one should buy the Facebook Portal TV
In over six years of testing tech, this is a first for me.
'Climate emergency': Over 11,000 scientists sound thunderous warning
The dire words are a call to action. "Many of us feel like the time is running out for us to act," says the co-author.
Microsoft's better quantum computer tech is almost ready
It's redesigning the core element of quantum computing, the qubit.
Doctor Sleep's Ewan McGregor had his own super creepy Stephen King moment
The star of the sequel to The Shining also talks about playing a character battling addiction, a horror he knows all too well.
CES may be helping Chinese surveillance companies clean up image, experts warn
Two Chinese companies blacklisted by the US government over human rights violations have won Innovation Awards over the last two years and are listed to return to CES.
HoloLens 2: Microsoft's augmented reality headset launches today, but it's $3,500
The AR headset is here, but some of its key software tools are still to come. Here's why it's so expensive.
Scorsese's right about film being in trouble, but Marvel isn't all to blame
Commentary: It doesn't really matter whether the legendary director of The Irishman likes Captain America, but we should listen to his warnings.
The biggest transportation disruptors of the 2010s
Whether it's electric vehicles, ride-hailing services, e-scooters or self-driving cars, the last 10 years led to massive changes in the ways we get around.
