9 great reads from CNET this week

This week, the attention of the country -- and the world -- has been on the US presidential election. While the results were up in the air, we kept you informed on key topics: how election officials and others were tackling cybersecurity, what social media companies were doing to fight misinformation, and how tech is slowly making elections more accessible.
But that wasn't the full story of the week gone by. Apple opened preorders for its iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, we got our hands on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and we're looking ahead to next week's Apple event.
Here are the stories from the past week that you don't want to miss:
Apple must show its iPhone chip sibling is powerful enough for a Mac
But don't expect a Mac Pro powered by Apple's own Arm-family chips anytime soon.
Xbox Series S is a Game Pass machine. That's a good thing
Commentary: The Xbox Series X isn't so different from the PlayStation 5. The Xbox Series S is.
PS5 review: Sony built a space-age console for your next-gen gaming dreams
It's tall and blindingly white. The Sony PlayStation 5 also scores with the big game exclusives next-gen gamers want.
From fish eyes to pig ears: Why you should eat the whole animal
Animals are big producers of greenhouse gases. One solution to make them more environmentally friendly: Leave less behind.
The psychology of 'stress baking': Why so many are making bread in 2020
"It was a way for me to control something when my life felt otherwise really chaotic and out of my control."
Taycan it to the limit: Doing the electric slide at the Porsche Experience Center
A day at the Porsche Experience Center shows off this EV's performance chops and the unique driving approach needed to maximize its abilities.
How tech is slowly working to make elections more accessible
For people with disabilities, tasks like casting a ballot or running for office come with added challenges.
First mysterious radio burst discovered in the Milky Way reveals extreme origins
The first detection of a fast radio burst inside the Milky Way leads scientists back to a magnetar, partially solving a long-standing mystery.
The best TV shows of 2020
We devoured a lot of TV this year. Here are some of the best shows we watched.
