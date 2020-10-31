9 great reads from CNET this week

In what seems like a recurring plot line, big tech execs again took the hot seat -- this time from their homes via Zoom -- during a Senate subcommittee hearing Wednesday about a key internet law that's helped their businesses flourish. Then came the familiar climax: On Thursday, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook all posted huge profits, again raising the question of whether they hold too much power.

Meanwhile, Apple launched its new subscription bundles. Netflix raised its subscription price. Election Day is nigh. And it's Halloween, which is looking much different this year amid a new COVID-19 surge in the US and Europe.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Here's what the research says about the things we can do every day to improve our happiness, even during immensely challenging times like the coronavirus pandemic.

Donald Iain Smith/Getty

Historic levels of early voting ensure there'll be a lot of ballots to count.

Cem Ozdel/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Hike down a canyon with it at your own peril.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

A telescope in the back of a 747 finally puts to rest a longstanding question about lunar water.

NASA/JSC

James Martin/CNET

A primer on how hackers are targeting the election and what officials are doing to protect it.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

A bullfrog baby became a ticking time bomb in the depths of my tranquil backyard pond and I had to take action.

Amanda Kooser/CNET

Chapter 9: The Marshal, streaming now on Disney Plus, hints at Star Wars connections -- but not too much. Here's our spoiler-free review.

Disney Plus

Author Tiffany Shlain says staying off the internet for 24 hours as part of her weekly "Tech Shabbat" is key to coping with our always-connected world.