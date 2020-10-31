CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Mandalorian season 2 Apple One launch NASA's 'Greater Pumpkin' Spiders with legs that hear Google's Halloween Doodle game CDC on trick-or-treating risks Charlie Brown's Great Pumpkin

9 great reads from CNET this week

What science says about being happy, how your vote will actually be counted and why a NASA telescope has finally put to rest the question about water on the moon.

Listen
- 02:03

In what seems like a recurring plot line, big tech execs again took the hot seat -- this time from their homes via Zoom -- during a Senate subcommittee hearing Wednesday about a key internet law that's helped their businesses flourish. Then came the familiar climax: On Thursday, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook all posted huge profits, again raising the question of whether they hold too much power.

Meanwhile, Apple launched its new subscription bundles. Netflix raised its subscription price. Election Day is nigh. And it's Halloween, which is looking much different this year amid a new COVID-19 surge in the US and Europe.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

How to be happy, according to science

Here's what the research says about the things we can do every day to improve our happiness, even during immensely challenging times like the coronavirus pandemic.

gettyimages-136765459
Donald Iain Smith/Getty

Election Day is almost here: Here's how your vote will actually be counted

Historic levels of early voting ensure there'll be a lot of ballots to count.

vote-here-gettyimages-458400520
Cem Ozdel/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

What it's like shooting with a camera that costs as much as a Tesla

Hike down a canyon with it at your own peril.

You compose shots with the screen on the back of Phase One XT camera system, a mirrorless setup with no viewfinder. It's fine in the shade like this, but can be hard to see in bright sunlight.
Stephen Shankland/CNET

NASA telescope uncovers definitive evidence of water on the moon

A telescope in the back of a 747 finally puts to rest a longstanding question about lunar water.

mooncraters
NASA/JSC

Big tech raked in the profits again. Washington is watching

Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook all posted huge gains, again raising the question of whether they hold too much power.

iphone-12-pro-tahoe-3
James Martin/CNET

Election 2020: Your cybersecurity questions answered

A primer on how hackers are targeting the election and what officials are doing to protect it.

gettyimages-1229297239
Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

How a giant tadpole saved me from my pandemic funk

A bullfrog baby became a ticking time bomb in the depths of my tranquil backyard pond and I had to take action.

chubby1
Amanda Kooser/CNET

The Mandalorian review: Season 2 levels up with Star Wars teases

Chapter 9: The Marshal, streaming now on Disney Plus, hints at Star Wars connections -- but not too much. Here's our spoiler-free review.

huc2-018995-r-0366c77b
Disney Plus

Take control of the devices that have taken control of you

Author Tiffany Shlain says staying off the internet for 24 hours as part of her weekly "Tech Shabbat" is key to coping with our always-connected world.

tiffany-shlain-getty-images
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Xandr