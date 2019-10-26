9 great reads from CNET this week

Oh, Facebook, you just can't help making headlines, and some of this week's were pretty rough. In particular, lawmakers catechized CEO Mark Zuckerberg for six hours Wednesday over the company's Libra cryptocurrency plans and its overall business practices. Facebook also this week announced security plans for the 2020 presidential election and launched a new News tab in the US.

Meanwhile, we drowned iPhone 11s to test their water resistance and tried out TCL's wild dual-hinged accordion phone. And we've entered third-quarter earnings report season, with Amazon notably missing Wall Street expectations largely due to its bold plan to speed up shipping.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Sexual assaults are reportedly happening daily to Lyft passengers. Lawsuits involving at least 34 women allege the ride-hailing company isn't doing enough to stop them.

Jean-Philippe Tournut/Getty Images

The era of practical quantum computers has begun -- at least on one speed test showing "quantum supremacy."

Google

Coder Samaira Mehta talks about why age is just a number, and why she wishes she could clone herself. Big goals.

Angela Lang/CNET

We bet you couldn't quit your phone even if you wanted to.

Sarah Tew/CNET

"Prime editing" is more precise and more efficient than CRISPR and could herald a new era of genetic manipulation.

Jackson Ryan/CNET

There's an influx of recycled movies and TV shows. Hollywood may finally be creatively bankrupt.

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Surveillance technology is costing tenants their privacy. It could be costing them financially, too.

Getty Images

Director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon and actor Michael Shannon describe how Thomas Edison, George Westinghouse and Nikola Tesla fought over the future of electrical power.

101 Studios

The Terminator star was brought to tears on the first day of filming -- and not because of her reunion with Arnold Schwarzenegger.