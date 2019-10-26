CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

Lyft passengers allege the company isn't doing enough to stop sexual assaults. Also, the era of practical quantum computers has begun, and meet an 11-year-old girl set on teaching kids everywhere to code.

Oh, Facebook, you just can't help making headlines, and some of this week's were pretty rough. In particular, lawmakers catechized CEO Mark Zuckerberg for six hours Wednesday over the company's Libra cryptocurrency plans and its overall business practices. Facebook also this week announced security plans for the 2020 presidential election and launched a new News tab in the US.

Meanwhile, we drowned iPhone 11s to test their water resistance and tried out TCL's wild dual-hinged accordion phone. And we've entered third-quarter earnings report season, with Amazon notably missing Wall Street expectations largely due to its bold plan to speed up shipping.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Lyft is fostering a sexual assault 'epidemic,' victims say

Sexual assaults are reportedly happening daily to Lyft passengers. Lawsuits involving at least 34 women allege the ride-hailing company isn't doing enough to stop them.

gettyimages-991871878
Jean-Philippe Tournut/Getty Images

Google quantum computer leaves old-school supercomputers in the dust

The era of practical quantum computers has begun -- at least on one speed test showing "quantum supremacy."

Google Sycamore quantum computer
Google

This 11-year-old CEO wants to teach kids everywhere to code

Coder Samaira Mehta talks about why age is just a number, and why she wishes she could clone herself. Big goals.

Samaira Mehta
Angela Lang/CNET

How smartphones evolved to dominate your life

We bet you couldn't quit your phone even if you wanted to.

remembering the first Google Android Phone: HTC T Mobile G1
Sarah Tew/CNET

Breakthrough gene-editing tool can find and replace DNA better than CRISPR

"Prime editing" is more precise and more efficient than CRISPR and could herald a new era of genetic manipulation.

Jackson Ryan/CNET

Why Hollywood can't stop rebooting itself

There's an influx of recycled movies and TV shows. Hollywood may finally be creatively bankrupt.

031-gilmoregirls-101-win-00167r
Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Smart home tech can help evict renters, surveillance company tells landlords

Surveillance technology is costing tenants their privacy. It could be costing them financially, too.

gettyimages-1088374446
Getty Images

The Current War: Three inventors, two electricities, one epic story

Director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon and actor Michael Shannon describe how Thomas Edison, George Westinghouse and Nikola Tesla fought over the future of electrical power.

the-current-war-cw-04272-rgb
101 Studios

Terminator: Dark Fate's opening scene made Linda Hamilton cry

The Terminator star was brought to tears on the first day of filming -- and not because of her reunion with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

terminator-dark-fate-14
Fox