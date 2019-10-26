9 great reads from CNET this week

Oh, Facebook, you just can't help making headlines, and some of this week's were pretty rough. In particular, lawmakers catechized CEO Mark Zuckerberg for six hours Wednesday over the company's Libra cryptocurrency plans and its overall business practices. Facebook also this week announced security plans for the 2020 presidential election and launched a new News tab in the US.
Meanwhile, we drowned iPhone 11s to test their water resistance and tried out TCL's wild dual-hinged accordion phone. And we've entered third-quarter earnings report season, with Amazon notably missing Wall Street expectations largely due to its bold plan to speed up shipping.
Lyft is fostering a sexual assault 'epidemic,' victims say
Sexual assaults are reportedly happening daily to Lyft passengers. Lawsuits involving at least 34 women allege the ride-hailing company isn't doing enough to stop them.
Google quantum computer leaves old-school supercomputers in the dust
The era of practical quantum computers has begun -- at least on one speed test showing "quantum supremacy."
This 11-year-old CEO wants to teach kids everywhere to code
Coder Samaira Mehta talks about why age is just a number, and why she wishes she could clone herself. Big goals.
How smartphones evolved to dominate your life
We bet you couldn't quit your phone even if you wanted to.
Breakthrough gene-editing tool can find and replace DNA better than CRISPR
"Prime editing" is more precise and more efficient than CRISPR and could herald a new era of genetic manipulation.
Why Hollywood can't stop rebooting itself
There's an influx of recycled movies and TV shows. Hollywood may finally be creatively bankrupt.
Smart home tech can help evict renters, surveillance company tells landlords
Surveillance technology is costing tenants their privacy. It could be costing them financially, too.
The Current War: Three inventors, two electricities, one epic story
Director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon and actor Michael Shannon describe how Thomas Edison, George Westinghouse and Nikola Tesla fought over the future of electrical power.
Terminator: Dark Fate's opening scene made Linda Hamilton cry
The Terminator star was brought to tears on the first day of filming -- and not because of her reunion with Arnold Schwarzenegger.
