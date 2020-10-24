9 great reads from CNET this week

With the presidential election just 10 days away, the week's news was all about voting and the final debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. As they clashed over COVID-19, climate change and racial justice, some wondered whether the much-promised mute button had gone missing.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department smacked Google with a massive antitrust lawsuit that challenges the company's dominance in search. Also, CNET reviewed the iPhone 12 and called it "an absolute unit." And Quibi, the mobile-first, short-form, big-budget video service, flamed out less than seven months after its launch.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Misinformation has exploded during the coronavirus pandemic, spreading faster and further than ever before. How do we slow the deception down?

New technology like instant Wi-Fi networks and body monitoring sensors are helping first responders in the field save lives.

Labor rights groups say California's Proposition 22, which could decide the fate of gig work, will hurt communities of color.

Hackers could tamper with ballots returned online. Security experts are tracking the systems in use by small groups today.

Free, easy and requiring just a single still photo, the deepfake bot has produced more than 100,000 fake pornographic images -- and that's just the ones posted publicly online.

Antitrust cases typically take years, but the landmark suit could have an impact on what you see on your phone.

A new board will review some of Facebook's and Instagram's toughest content moderation decisions.

Trolls and hackers have used social media to post fake ads meant to confuse voters into missing out on Election Day. Don't get played.

Social distancing measures and stiffer competition are forcing prospective pet owners to use Zoom and social media to find and meet new furry friends.