9 great reads from CNET this week

With the presidential election just 10 days away, the week's news was all about voting and the final debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. As they clashed over COVID-19, climate change and racial justice, some wondered whether the much-promised mute button had gone missing.
Meanwhile, the Justice Department smacked Google with a massive antitrust lawsuit that challenges the company's dominance in search. Also, CNET reviewed the iPhone 12 and called it "an absolute unit." And Quibi, the mobile-first, short-form, big-budget video service, flamed out less than seven months after its launch.
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:
How COVID-19 infected the world with lies
Misinformation has exploded during the coronavirus pandemic, spreading faster and further than ever before. How do we slow the deception down?
After a disaster, Wi-Fi is a lifeline
New technology like instant Wi-Fi networks and body monitoring sensors are helping first responders in the field save lives.
Uber, Lyft paid $85K to firm of NAACP leader who backs their ballot measure
Labor rights groups say California's Proposition 22, which could decide the fate of gig work, will hurt communities of color.
Online voting, called a major risk by security experts, opens up to more voters
Hackers could tamper with ballots returned online. Security experts are tracking the systems in use by small groups today.
A deepfake bot on Telegram is violating women by forging nudes from regular pics
Free, easy and requiring just a single still photo, the deepfake bot has produced more than 100,000 fake pornographic images -- and that's just the ones posted publicly online.
Google was sued by the US government. Here's what that means for you
Antitrust cases typically take years, but the landmark suit could have an impact on what you see on your phone.
Facebook pulled down your post. Here's how to challenge that decision
A new board will review some of Facebook's and Instagram's toughest content moderation decisions.
Voting by text or tweet isn't a thing. Don't be fooled
Trolls and hackers have used social media to post fake ads meant to confuse voters into missing out on Election Day. Don't get played.
Finding a pet during COVID-19 requires time, patience and even Zoom
Social distancing measures and stiffer competition are forcing prospective pet owners to use Zoom and social media to find and meet new furry friends.
