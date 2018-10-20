9 great reads from CNET this week

Another fast-paced week. Netflix crushed it on earnings day, reporting a more than doubling of US subscribers. More people, this time the treasurers of three states, want Mark Zuckerberg to step down as Facebook's chairman. And Apple said it'll hold an event on Oct. 30, where we expect it to take the wraps off new iPads and MacBooks.
If you missed anything, now's your chance to catch up.
This is how 5G will change your life
Superfast networks are almost a reality.
Nothing is sacred, not even your DNA
Your genetic code will sell you out, even if you haven't shared it with a genealogy site.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina dares to go to dark places
The thrilling and gruesome Netflix original series marks a departure from previous takes on the teen witch.
Google's Pixel 3 rewrites photo rules with nifty new tricks
The search giant's pioneering technology will help both mainstream shooters and enthusiasts.
What happens when a big social network shuts down?
We ask because Google+ is closing.
Apple's colorful iPhone XR makes a great first impression
Yes, we liked it.
NASA's Apollo missions took humans to the moon. My dad played a role
It took an army of people on Earth to put people in space.
This is weed's high-tech future
You can't hand-prune a $32 billion industry.
Inside the 'war room' where Facebook fights fake election news
The social network relies on both machine and human to police its platforms.
