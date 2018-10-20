CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

We look at how superfast 5G could rock your world; consider how your DNA will sell you out; and preview Netflix's new witch series.

Another fast-paced week. Netflix crushed it on earnings day, reporting a more than doubling of US subscribers. More people, this time the treasurers of three states, want Mark Zuckerberg to step down as Facebook's chairman. And Apple said it'll hold an event on Oct. 30, where we expect it to take the wraps off new iPads and MacBooks.

If you missed anything, now's your chance to catch up.

This is how 5G will change your life

Superfast networks are almost a reality.

5g-network-lte-mobile-2243
James Martin/CNET

Nothing is sacred, not even your DNA

Your genetic code will sell you out, even if you haven't shared it with a genealogy site.

DNA Double Helix
James Shearman/Getty Images

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina dares to go to dark places

The thrilling and gruesome Netflix original series marks a departure from previous takes on the teen witch.

1
Netflix

Google's Pixel 3 rewrites photo rules with nifty new tricks

The search giant's pioneering technology will help both mainstream shooters and enthusiasts.

Google's Pixel 3 has a single rear-facing camera but uses software to extract better image quality.
Stephen Shankland/CNET

What happens when a big social network shuts down?

We ask because Google+ is closing.

Google + logo is seen on an android mobile phone
Getty Images

Apple's colorful iPhone XR makes a great first impression

Yes, we liked it.

apple-event-091218-iphone-xr-0820
James Martin/CNET

NASA's Apollo missions took humans to the moon. My dad played a role

It took an army of people on Earth to put people in space.

apollo-11-s69-39961
NASA

This is weed's high-tech future

You can't hand-prune a $32 billion industry.

Marijuana plants
Andrew Lichtenstein/Getty Images

Inside the 'war room' where Facebook fights fake election news

The social network relies on both machine and human to police its platforms.

facebook-election-war-room-16x9-2794
James Martin/CNET

