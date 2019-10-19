9 great reads from CNET this week

The week kicked off Sunday with the end of Fortnite as we knew it. The island was sucked into a black hole in a dramatic season 10 finale, leaving the game unplayable for almost two days. It came back Tuesday as Chapter 2 with a brand-new location for players to explore.

Meanwhile, back in the real world, the Federal Communications Commission officially approved T-Mobile's merger with Sprint, Google unveiled five new gadgets, including the much anticipated Pixel 4 phone, and social media took the hot seat once again for how it's balancing questionable posts with free speech rights.

Here are some of the week's stories we don't want you to miss:

Players with quadriplegia are using neuroscience and video games to take on the world.

About 30,000 startups have enrolled in the accelerator's online program, as the iconic institution tries to overcome its insular image.

Amazon is flooding the market with Alexa products. Google says that isn't necessary.

HBO's parody of tech culture is ending, but Mike Judge, Thomas Middleditch and the gang say its love stories will endure.

Social media is at the center of media and politics, but its plan to get ready for what might come in 2020 seems weak. Let's ask Twitter's CEO about it -- together.

Worker movements have grown across the tech industry, with at least half a dozen taking hold at the world's biggest online store.

We toured Tesla's test lab to learn just how the Model 3 earned so many safety stars.

Touch screens are old news.

Why I tried it, and how you can too.