9 great reads from CNET this week

The week kicked off Sunday with the end of Fortnite as we knew it. The island was sucked into a black hole in a dramatic season 10 finale, leaving the game unplayable for almost two days. It came back Tuesday as Chapter 2 with a brand-new location for players to explore.
Meanwhile, back in the real world, the Federal Communications Commission officially approved T-Mobile's merger with Sprint, Google unveiled five new gadgets, including the much anticipated Pixel 4 phone, and social media took the hot seat once again for how it's balancing questionable posts with free speech rights.
Here are some of the week's stories we don't want you to miss:
The new Gods of esports are paralyzed from the neck down
Players with quadriplegia are using neuroscience and video games to take on the world.
At Y Combinator's Startup School, it's not all tech cheerleading
About 30,000 startups have enrolled in the accelerator's online program, as the iconic institution tries to overcome its insular image.
Why Google unveiled only 5 devices this fall, while Amazon announced 15
Amazon is flooding the market with Alexa products. Google says that isn't necessary.
Behind the scenes of Silicon Valley's final, emotional season
HBO's parody of tech culture is ending, but Mike Judge, Thomas Middleditch and the gang say its love stories will endure.
Jack Dorsey, I still have questions about harassment, Twitter and Donald Trump
Social media is at the center of media and politics, but its plan to get ready for what might come in 2020 seems weak. Let's ask Twitter's CEO about it -- together.
Amazon's worldwide worker walkout is just the tip of employees' activism
Worker movements have grown across the tech industry, with at least half a dozen taking hold at the world's biggest online store.
Tesla's crash lab reveals why its cars are so safe
We toured Tesla's test lab to learn just how the Model 3 earned so many safety stars.
How your next phone could be pressure-sensitive everywhere
Touch screens are old news.
Forest bathing: How nature can help you de-stress and get healthier
Why I tried it, and how you can too.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.