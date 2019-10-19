CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

Go behind the scenes of Silicon Valley's emotional final season, meet the new quadriplegic Gods of esports and find out why Teslas are so safe.

The week kicked off Sunday with the end of Fortnite as we knew it. The island was sucked into a black hole in a dramatic season 10 finale, leaving the game unplayable for almost two days. It came back Tuesday as Chapter 2 with a brand-new location for players to explore.

Meanwhile, back in the real world, the Federal Communications Commission officially approved T-Mobile's merger with Sprint, Google unveiled five new gadgets, including the much anticipated Pixel 4 phone, and social media took the hot seat once again for how it's balancing questionable posts with free speech rights.

Here are some of the week's stories we don't want you to miss: 

The new Gods of esports are paralyzed from the neck down

Players with quadriplegia are using neuroscience and video games to take on the world.

smiles.png
Omniclysm

At Y Combinator's Startup School, it's not all tech cheerleading

About 30,000 startups have enrolled in the accelerator's online program, as the iconic institution tries to overcome its insular image.

kevin-2
Y Combinator

Why Google unveiled only 5 devices this fall, while Amazon announced 15

Amazon is flooding the market with Alexa products. Google says that isn't necessary.

google-home-nest-mini-1540
James Martin/CNET

Behind the scenes of Silicon Valley's final, emotional season

HBO's parody of tech culture is ending, but Mike Judge, Thomas Middleditch and the gang say its love stories will endure.

sv-601-kumail-nanjiani-ali-paige-goldstein-1
Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO

Jack Dorsey, I still have questions about harassment, Twitter and Donald Trump

Social media is at the center of media and politics, but its plan to get ready for what might come in 2020 seems weak. Let's ask Twitter's CEO about it -- together.

gettyimages-1027231374
Getty Images

Amazon's worldwide worker walkout is just the tip of employees' activism

Worker movements have grown across the tech industry, with at least half a dozen taking hold at the world's biggest online store.

gettyimages-1169909728
Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Tesla's crash lab reveals why its cars are so safe

We toured Tesla's test lab to learn just how the Model 3 earned so many safety stars.

Tesla Crash Test Lab
Tesla

How your next phone could be pressure-sensitive everywhere

Touch screens are old news.

sentons-3
Scott Stein/CNET

Forest bathing: How nature can help you de-stress and get healthier

Why I tried it, and how you can too.

gettyimages-924035220
Getty Images
