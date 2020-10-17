9 great reads from CNET this week

It was Apple's turn in the spotlight again this week, showing off its latest crop of iPhones at a virtual event on Tuesday. Speed is the main selling point: The iPhone 12 family -- which includes four devices -- is Apple's first to come with superfast 5G cellular connectivity. And for the first time in three years, the new phones have an updated design with flatter sides. They also have a stronger display, an updated chip and improved camera capabilities.

New products aside, tech news this week was all about social networks and how they're dealing with misinformation and even hacked materials, particularly in the run-up to the presidential election.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

Is it fact? Or is it fiction?

Commentary: The fast-charging feature that snaps into place opens up the possibility for an array of wild new attachments.

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson has worked on countless rocket launches, but as NASA's Artemis launch director, she's finally helping to put the first woman on the moon.

Apple's next-generation iPhones are facing challenges far beyond Samsung, Motorola and Google.

In a first for the space agency, the van-size spacecraft will try to swipe space souvenirs to bring home to Earth. But it might not be easy.

If you thought the social networks' handling of a New York Post story on Joe Biden and his son Hunter was chaotic, Election Day could be worse.

In an interview for CNET's Now What series, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla tells Connie Guglielmo how to make sure your vote is counted.

The things I have seen I cannot unsee.

Despite what Apple says, the biggest reason to buy a 5G phone right now is FOMO -- and future-proofing.