9 great reads from CNET this week

It was Apple's turn in the spotlight again this week, showing off its latest crop of iPhones at a virtual event on Tuesday. Speed is the main selling point: The iPhone 12 family -- which includes four devices -- is Apple's first to come with superfast 5G cellular connectivity. And for the first time in three years, the new phones have an updated design with flatter sides. They also have a stronger display, an updated chip and improved camera capabilities.
New products aside, tech news this week was all about social networks and how they're dealing with misinformation and even hacked materials, particularly in the run-up to the presidential election.
Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:
Facebook, Twitter are fighting fake news. Why you still need to be careful
Is it fact? Or is it fiction?
iPhone 12's MagSafe is the sleeper feature that's a bigger deal than you think
Commentary: The fast-charging feature that snaps into place opens up the possibility for an array of wild new attachments.
From Apollo to Artemis: The woman putting boots back on the moon
Charlie Blackwell-Thompson has worked on countless rocket launches, but as NASA's Artemis launch director, she's finally helping to put the first woman on the moon.
iPhone 12's price tag could be more important for Apple's success than ever
Apple's next-generation iPhones are facing challenges far beyond Samsung, Motorola and Google.
NASA's Osiris-Rex about to land on asteroid Bennu: Here's what will happen
In a first for the space agency, the van-size spacecraft will try to swipe space souvenirs to bring home to Earth. But it might not be easy.
Facebook, Twitter will have their hands full with misinformation during election week
If you thought the social networks' handling of a New York Post story on Joe Biden and his son Hunter was chaotic, Election Day could be worse.
California expects big, big turnout for November election
In an interview for CNET's Now What series, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla tells Connie Guglielmo how to make sure your vote is counted.
Mario Kart Live turned my son into a terrifying monster
The things I have seen I cannot unsee.
iPhone 12 has 5G. But do we even need it?
Despite what Apple says, the biggest reason to buy a 5G phone right now is FOMO -- and future-proofing.
