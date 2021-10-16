9 great reads from CNET this week: Scotch whisky, NASA's Lucy, ransomware and more

The makers of Scotch are accustomed to working on long timelines, what with single malts that'll age in casks for 12 or 18 years or more. But they have to keep an eye on today as well, given changing tastes in cocktails and a fiercely competitive market for spirits.

So tradition, meet new technology -- think experiments with flavor profiles on a molecular level -- as well as micro-distilleries that are toying with the idea of introducing vintages rather than aiming for year-on-year continuity. CNET's Katie Collins offers a generous pour of fine writing to introduce you to what's going on in Scotland, accompanied by a tasty sampler of spectacular photos from our Andy Hoyle.

That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A NASA engineer takes us behind the scenes of the momentous mission to the Trojan asteroids that orbit Jupiter.

Lockheed Martin

Governments around the world look for ways to fight back.

Getty Images

The best-selling author of The Circle has only grown even more wary of big tech in his follow-up novel The Every, out now.

Thirty states, 10 weeks and one epic road trip: Corner to corner, coast to coast.

Geoff Morrison/CNET

Faraday Future has kept us waiting for nearly half a decade for its FF 91 EV. As the car company's self-imposed deadline approaches, CEO Carsten Breitfeld walks us through its steps.

Faraday Future

The stakes are high for expanding broadband access in the US. Democrats have been hunkered down for two weeks in negotiations.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

What buzzed Earth from the center of the galaxy? Scientists are trying to work that out.

University of Sydney

Yoshio Sakamoto discusses Samus, Dread and the big Switch question: TV or handheld?

Nintendo