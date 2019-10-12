9 great reads from CNET this week

It was a controversy-filled week in technology, much like in the rest of the world. Actually, some of the tech world drama stems from political tensions across the globe between Hong Kong and China.
Game maker Blizzard this week removed a pro player during a competition after he made a statement in support of the Hong Kong protests. Gamers responded with a #BoycottBlizzard campaign and politicians also called out the company for impeding free speech. Also, Apple removed an app from the App Store that crowdsources the location of police and protesters in Hong Kong, saying it violated the store's guidelines and local laws. That followed sharp criticism by the Chinese state newspaper, which accused the company of facilitating illegal behavior.
Then Android founder Andy Rubin stirred things up by teasing a phone made by his new company, Essential Products. People seemed just as focused on Rubin's controversial past as they were on the phone's oddly thin and colorful design.
Here are some great stories you may've missed amid all the wrangling:
Chris Wylie, whistleblower: 'From fashion to fascism' and back again
He was banned from Facebook after his revelations unleashed the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Now Wylie is finding hope in AI.
Climate change: How you can make a difference
We are not powerless.
With Pixel 4, Google's experimental tech bets finally enter the spotlight
The search giant will soon unveil a flagship smartphone with radar technology, marking a significant milestone for the company.
Microsoft's Surface Duo phone is powered by Google's Android, and that's a big deal
Microsoft's Surface reputation and the adoption of a once-rival platform gets the software titan back into the mobile game.
How Gemini Man's VFX whiz made two versions of Will Smith
"It was about creating the memories we have of Will," says Weta Digital's Stuart Adcock, who explains Smith's digitally de-aged dual role.
Meet the robot racing drone that could beat human pilots by 2023
Teams start competing Tuesday in the Drone Racing League's new battle of autonomous drones. Here's an exclusive first look at the AI-powered flying machine.
From Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos, these 30 personalities defined the 2010s
This is CNET's list of the larger-than-life innovators and important influencers of the last 10 years.
iPhone 11 and Pixel 4 cameras' secret sauce: Why computational photography matters
Advanced processing can make your smartphone photos shine, even if you're a crappy photographer.
El Camino review: Breaking Bad movie gives Jesse a proper ending
Aaron Paul returns for a Netflix movie reminding us why we love Breaking Bad, even if it doesn't have much to add.
