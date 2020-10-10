CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

Why NASA's plan to touch down on asteroid Bennu is a daring heist, what you need to know about the iPhone 12 with 5G, and when's the best time to buy: Prime Day or Black Friday?

Apple finally set a date this week for the debut of its latest iPhone -- and it happens to overlap with Amazon's Prime Day event this coming Tuesday. (Prime Day is actually Oct. 13 and 14).

Meanwhile, we're less than a month from the US presidential election, and social media is on the defensive. Facebook, for example, is removing posts that aim to intimidate voters at the polls, and Twitter is adding more warnings and restrictions on misleading tweets from US political figures and other popular accounts. 

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

NASA's Osiris-rex reveals secrets of asteroid Bennu ahead of daring heist

New studies reveal the history of a potentially hazardous space rock as NASA prepares to briefly touch down on its surface.

iPhone 12 and 5G: Everything you need to know

The upcoming crop of phones will be the first from Apple to offer the superspeedy wireless connectivity.

How social networks are preparing for a potential October hack-and-leak

Four years ago, Russia's hack-and-leak operation paved the way for QAnon's rise. Social networks say they're better prepared this time around.

Prime Day vs. Black Friday: When is the best time to buy?

Amazon's sales day arrives much later this year, making it a bigger influence on holiday shopping.

QAnon: What you need to know about this unhinged conspiracy theory

The pro-Trump hoax is gathering steam as the election nears.

Staying connected when the world falls apart: How carriers keep networks going

Hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires can knock out phone service right when we need it most.

Encrypted messages don't always stay private. Here's what that means for you

An alleged plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan puts the spotlight on secure messaging apps.

The camera that taught me how to see the world

Commentary: My dad's vintage twin-lens reflex camera was a stolid and imposing box, but it also held mysteries.

How to build a haunted house: On set at Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor

Bly Manor's set designer Patricio Farrell talks about making a haunted house from scratch.

