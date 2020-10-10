9 great reads from CNET this week

Apple finally set a date this week for the debut of its latest iPhone -- and it happens to overlap with Amazon's Prime Day event this coming Tuesday. (Prime Day is actually Oct. 13 and 14).

Meanwhile, we're less than a month from the US presidential election, and social media is on the defensive. Facebook, for example, is removing posts that aim to intimidate voters at the polls, and Twitter is adding more warnings and restrictions on misleading tweets from US political figures and other popular accounts.

Here are the week's stories you don't want to miss:

New studies reveal the history of a potentially hazardous space rock as NASA prepares to briefly touch down on its surface.

NASA

The upcoming crop of phones will be the first from Apple to offer the superspeedy wireless connectivity.

Getty Images

Four years ago, Russia's hack-and-leak operation paved the way for QAnon's rise. Social networks say they're better prepared this time around.

Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon's sales day arrives much later this year, making it a bigger influence on holiday shopping.

Angela Lang/CNET

The pro-Trump hoax is gathering steam as the election nears.

Getty Images

Hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires can knock out phone service right when we need it most.

AT&T

An alleged plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan puts the spotlight on secure messaging apps.

Angela Lang/CNET

Commentary: My dad's vintage twin-lens reflex camera was a stolid and imposing box, but it also held mysteries.

Jon Skillings/CNET

Bly Manor's set designer Patricio Farrell talks about making a haunted house from scratch.