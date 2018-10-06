9 great reads from CNET this week

Another week has come and gone. So much happened. Amazon and Apple denied their hardware was infiltrated by Chinese spy chips. Democrats are pushing for an "Internet Bill of Rights." And Jeff Bezos unseated Bill Gates as the richest American.
If you missed anything, here's your chance to catch up.
Hack the vote
It hasn't been as bad as 2016, but hackers have already attempted to take advantage to meddle in the midterms.
Put your phone down... for your kids' sake
Here's how to balance parenting with "me time."
Nappily Ever After gets to the root of my black experience
Ashlee Clark Thompson on Netflix's effort to tell stories that resonate with black Americans.
Social media has heyday with first Presidential Alert
Twitter blew up, of course.
Venom may well be the dumbest movie of the year
Seriously, it's stoopid.
Amazon's battle with Google could pit it against Alexa allies
The retail giant is stepping on its partners' toes as it tries to stay ahead the competition.
Why NASA's manned Mars missions start with the moon
Humans haven't been beyond Earth's orbit in decades. That's about to change.
No, Star Wars doesn't have a Russian bot problem
People just hated The Last Jedi.
OnePlus' CEO dishes on the 6T's fingerprint sensor
Peter Lau also explains the absence of a headphone jack and a possible higher price.
NASA turns 60: The space agency has taken humanity farther than anyone else, and it has plans to go further.
Taking It to Extremes: Mix insane situations -- erupting volcanoes, nuclear meltdowns, 30-foot waves -- with everyday tech. Here's what happen
